New Toyota Prado teased one last time ahead of August debut

By Charl Bosch

Speculative reports surrounding the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado for almost four years will officially come to an end on 1 August when the newcomer makes its eagerly awaited reveal in the United States as the Land Cruiser without the Prado suffix.

Inspired by LC 60

Confirming the launch date by way of a new teaser image involving a 60-series Land Cruiser, Toyota also provided the first undisguised hint of the newcomer that will carry the internal designation, J250.

Sporting a bluff nose with the just visible block letter TOYOTA nameplate on its grille, the Prado’s frontal design is further characterised by 60-series inspired headlights and a block insert in the centre of the bumper that pays a passing resemblance to the new Honda Elevate.

Retro-styled Compact Cruiser Concept is expected to play a small part in the new Prado. Image: Toyota.

Decked-out in a light blue hue that premiered two years ago on the electric Compact Cruiser Concept, the first sighting of the Prado’s aesthetics, which will do without the orange indicator lenses outside the States, stands in complete contrast to that of its twin, the Lexus GX, that bowed last month.

Known details

What is known though is the Prado will switch to the new body-on-frame TNGA-F platform, retain the low range transfer case and four-wheel-drive system, and providing seating for up to eight in three rows.

The body-on-frame TNGA-F platform will provide the foundation for the Prado. Image: Toyota.

Accordingly, the new architecture, already used by the Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX, the Sequoia, Tundra and Tacoma, will be considerably lighter than the underpinnings of the J150 Prado that went on-sale in 2009.

Besides the new platform, which will serve as base of the next generation Fortuner, 4Runner and all-new Hilux, the Prado’s interior is expected to differ subtly from that of the GX on the features front, but keep the same overall look and design.

Four in, six-cylinder power out

The biggest uncertainty are the engine options, which will allegedly do without the 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre turbocharged V6 petrol used in the GX.

The turbocharged and hybridised 2.4-litre i-Force Max engine from the Tacoma has been rumoured as possibly heading for the Prado. Image: Toyota.

At present, the rumour mill points to the non-hybrid T24A-FTS 2.4-litre turbo-petrol being used, along with the hybridised 2.4-litre i-Force Max, a conventional 2.5-litre hybrid and even the long-serving normally aspirated 2.7-litre petrol.

On the diesel side, the current 2.8 GD-6 is expected to receive the 48-volt mild-hybrid system bound for the next Hilux and Fortuner, while it remains to be seen whether the 3.3-litre turbodiesel V6 from the Land Cruiser 300 and LX could feature in detuned form.

Time almost out

One of Toyota’s important models anticipated to be followed before year-end or early next year by the new Fortuner, the provided teaser is likely to be the clearest yet of the new Prado based on its now confirmed unveiling being less than a week away.

As such, expect more details to only become known once the wraps come off next week Tuesday.

