Details soon? First batch of export Suzuki Fronx’ at sea

By Charl Bosch

Confirmed for South Africa at the beginning of this year shortly after its world premiere at the Delhi Auto Expo in India, an announcement regarding the Suzuki Fronx could potentially happen soon based on the first allocation being in transit to key export markets.

From plant to boat

Besides approving the Fronx for the local market, no further details were revealed, with Suzuki Auto South Africa stating that an official date and more information will be released in due course.

Production Suzuki Baleno Cross debuts in Delhi as new Fronx

In a newly emerged statement though, Suzuki’s Maruti division that builds the Fronx on the same Heartect platform as the Baleno and its twin, the Toyota Starlet, confirmed that the initial batch of 556 vehicles departed from three ports on-route to South East Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa a week ago.

First batch of Suzuki Fronx being loaded for export markets. Image: Maruti Suzuki.

“The new Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans,” Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, said in the statement.

“With support from our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan we have expanded our portfolio and are now exporting to more markets”.

What to expect

Potentially set to fill the gap left vacant by the now discontinued Vitara Brezza that gave rise to the Toyota Urban Cruiser, the coupe-styled Fronx adheres to India’s sub-four metre regulations by measuring 3 995 mm in length, 1 765 mm wide and 1 550 mm tall.

Fronx has been tipped as a rival for the Volkswagen Taigo and Omoda C5. Image: Maruti Suzuki.

Set to be positioned below the new Grand Vitara, the Fronx rides on a 2 520 mm wheelbase and offers a claimed boot space of 308-litres with the rear seats up, as well as a ground clearance of 190 mm.

Anticipated to rival the Volkswagen Taigo and new Omoda C5, the Fronx derives motivation from two engines, both made with Suzuki without any input from Toyota.

They consist of the normally aspirated 1.2-litre DualJet petrol that develops 67kW/113Nm and the 1.0-litre three-cylinder Boosterjet turbo-petrol rated at 74kW/148Nm.

Interior differs little from the top-spec Baleno GLX. Image: Maruti Suzuki.

The standard transmission on both is a five-speed manual, with the former getting a five-speed automated manual known as AGS (Auto Gear Shift) as an option, and the latter a torque converter six-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

More details soon

On track to provide the base for the secretive Toyota Taisor that has faded into obscurity over the last few months, the Fronx’s official date-of-reveal remains unknown, however as mentioned, expectations are that details could be announced soon.

