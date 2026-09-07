Incoming Tata Sierra makes first showing as renamed Styzor

An official date of reveal, including pricing, will be made "in the next 12 months".

In an unexpected surprise, Tata Passenger Cars South Africa used the official unveiling of the Osprey last week to provide the first official preview of the incoming all-new Sierra.

Identity change

Confirmed for South Africa in January alongside its sibling, the Sierra will, however be marketed under a different name reportedly due to Ford still owning the rights to the Sierra name.

Uniquely styled Styzor will be newest Tata product South Africa will soon have access to. Picture: Charl Bosch

As with the Osprey, which carries the Nexon name in India, the South African-market model will be called Styzor and, according to Tata, go on-sale “within the next 12 months”.

Part of the second phase of Tata’s product roll-out in South Africa that started last year following its market return, the Styzor, aside from its name, is otherwise identical to the Sierra that debuted in India last November.

Milestone

India’s first lifestyle vehicle, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, the new generation departs from its roots as it lacks not only four-wheel drive, but also a ladder-frame platform.

Whereas the original, which lasted from 1991 to 2001 rode on the same foundation as the Telcoline bakkie, the new second generation uses a unibody called ARGOS, which stands for All-terrain Ready, Omni-Energy and Geometry Scalable Architecture.

Dimensions

Despite appearing to have the same three-door bodystyle as the original, the Sierra/Styzor has five door and comes with the following dimensions:

Length : 4 340 mm;

: 4 340 mm; Wheelbase : 2 730 mm;

: 2 730 mm; Height : 1 715 mm;

: 1 715 mm; Width: 1 992 mm

Reported to have a ground clearance of 205 mm, the Styzor has a claimed boot space of between 622 and 1 257-litres, a departure angle of 31.6-degrees, breakover angle of 23.1-degrees and approach angle of 26.5-degrees.

Petrol only

While available in seven trim levels in India, Tata hasn’t yet confirmed which derivatives will be offered. However, it did indicate that out of the three engine options available, only two have been earmarked so far.

These consist of the 1.5-litre turbocharged Hyperion petrol that makes 117kW/255Nm and possibly at a later stage, the normally aspirated 1.5-litre Revotron that pumps out 78kW/145Nm.

Whereas the Hyperion is paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox only, the Revotron could have the option of either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA).

A no-no from the start, though, is the 1.5-litre Kryojet turbodiesel makes 87kW/250Nm when mated to the six-speed manual gearbox, and 280 Nm when specified with the six-speed automatic.

Spec sheet?

Depending on the trim level, the Styzor could have the following specification items when taking that of the Sierra into account:

17-inch steel to 19-inch alloy wheels;

bi-LED headlights;

rain sense wipers;

12-speaker JBL sound system;

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster;

dual 12.3-inch displays;

dual-zone climate control;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

cooled glovebox;

front and rear armrests;

wireless smartphone charger;

electric tailgate;

ventilated and electric front seats;

ambient lighting;

voice control;

Head-Up Display

Interior is highlighted by a pair of 12.3-inch displays. Picture: Charl Bosch

Expect safety and driver assistance systems, and again based on trim level, to comprise of:

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

six airbags;

surround-view camera system;

traction control;

stability control;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Rollover Mitigation;

Forward Collision Warning;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Steering Assist;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Change Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Centring Assist;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Lane Keep Assist

More later

Confirmed to be positioned between the Osprey and Harrier, more details of the Styzor will only be announced once an official date of reveal is approved in 2027.