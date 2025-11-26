Next Tata bound for South Africa? Revived Sierra officially revealed

Returning after a 22-year hiatus, the Sierra, for now, has not been approved for South Africa.

Absent from its product range since 2003, Tata has revived the Sierra nameplate for a radically different model from the original that debuted in 1991 as its first-ever SUV.

Then based on the body-on-frame platform of the Telcoline bakkie, the new Sierra is a more conventional unibody with only subtle exterior traits from its predecessor.

Dimensions

Positioned above the Curvv and below the Safari and Harrier, the five-seat Sierra is, however, the first model to use a completely new foundation called ARGOS, which stands for All-terrain Ready, Omni-Energy and Geometry Scalable Architecture.

Sporting five-doors instead of the original’s three, with the lack of a visible C-pillar suggesting otherwise, the Sierra measures 4 340 mm long, 1 992 mm wide and 1 175 mm tall.

ALSO READ: Tata Harrier in for a tough ride to rewrite brand’s perception

Its wheelbase stretches 2 730 mm, and the Sierra has a claimed ground clearance of 205 mm, a departure angle of 31.6-degrees, a breakover angle of 23.1-degrees, and an approach angle of 26.5-degrees.

On the practicality front, boot space measures 622-litres, which expands to 1 257-litres with the split rear seat folded down.

Diesel and petrol

Unlike the original, the move to a unibody platform means the loss of the low range gearbox as drive only goes to the front wheels.

According to Autocar India, though, an all-paw gripping system is being worked on, but without the mentioned transfer case and only tipped for introduction in 2027.

In a departure from the original, which used the same 2.0-litre Dicor turbodiesel as the Telcoline, the Sierra offers three options no greater than 1.5-litres in both petrol and diesel configurations.

Boxy but futuristic exterior offers five-doors, unlike the three-door original, despite the thin C-pillar suggesting otherwise. Image: Tata

Starting out, the normally aspirated Revotron develops 78kW/145Nm, which goes to the front axle via either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Called Hyperion, the turbocharged petrol develops 118kW/255Nm and is paired exclusively to a six-speed torque converter automatic.

Known as Kryojet, and therefore not part of the Fiat-era Krytotec family as the 2.0-litre used in the Harrier, the turbodiesel Sierra outputs 87 kW, but with 250 Nm of torque when paired to the six-speed manual’ box and 280 Nm in combination with the six-speed automatic.

Spec

In India, seven trim levels are offered: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+.

Depending on the select trim level, spec items include 17-inch steel to 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, an electric tailgate and a voice assisted panoramic sunroof.

Flagship models can be had with a pair of 12.3-inch displays. Image: Tata

Other items include a 12-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos technology, electric and ventilated front seats, a Head-Up Display and a completely digital dashboard comprising two 12.3-inch displays as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

On the safety and driver-assistance side, the Sierra sports a surround-view camera system, six airbags, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Keep Assist to name a few.

Approval awaited

Going on-sale in the middle of next month priced from Rs 1 149 900, which amounts to R220 861 when directly converted and without taxes, the Sierra, for now, has not been confirmed for South Africa following Tata’s market re-entry in August.

Should approval be given, though, expect it to arrive sometime next year.

NOW READ: On the comeback: Tata announces return to South Africa