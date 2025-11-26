Motoring

Home » Motoring

Next Tata bound for South Africa? Revived Sierra officially revealed

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

5 minute read

26 November 2025

05:00 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Returning after a 22-year hiatus, the Sierra, for now, has not been approved for South Africa.

All-new Tata Sierra revealed

Sierra returns after 22 years as a vastly different model from the original. Image: Tata

Absent from its product range since 2003, Tata has revived the Sierra nameplate for a radically different model from the original that debuted in 1991 as its first-ever SUV.

Then based on the body-on-frame platform of the Telcoline bakkie, the new Sierra is a more conventional unibody with only subtle exterior traits from its predecessor.

Dimensions

Positioned above the Curvv and below the Safari and Harrier, the five-seat Sierra is, however, the first model to use a completely new foundation called ARGOS, which stands for All-terrain Ready, Omni-Energy and Geometry Scalable Architecture.

Sporting five-doors instead of the original’s three, with the lack of a visible C-pillar suggesting otherwise, the Sierra measures 4 340 mm long, 1 992 mm wide and 1 175 mm tall.

ALSO READ: Tata Harrier in for a tough ride to rewrite brand’s perception

Its wheelbase stretches 2 730 mm, and the Sierra has a claimed ground clearance of 205 mm, a departure angle of 31.6-degrees, a breakover angle of 23.1-degrees, and an approach angle of 26.5-degrees.

On the practicality front, boot space measures 622-litres, which expands to 1 257-litres with the split rear seat folded down.

Diesel and petrol

Unlike the original, the move to a unibody platform means the loss of the low range gearbox as drive only goes to the front wheels.

According to Autocar India, though, an all-paw gripping system is being worked on, but without the mentioned transfer case and only tipped for introduction in 2027.

In a departure from the original, which used the same 2.0-litre Dicor turbodiesel as the Telcoline, the Sierra offers three options no greater than 1.5-litres in both petrol and diesel configurations.

RELATED ARTICLES

All-new Tata Sierra revealed
Boxy but futuristic exterior offers five-doors, unlike the three-door original, despite the thin C-pillar suggesting otherwise. Image: Tata

Starting out, the normally aspirated Revotron develops 78kW/145Nm, which goes to the front axle via either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Called Hyperion, the turbocharged petrol develops 118kW/255Nm and is paired exclusively to a six-speed torque converter automatic.

Known as Kryojet, and therefore not part of the Fiat-era Krytotec family as the 2.0-litre used in the Harrier, the turbodiesel Sierra outputs 87 kW, but with 250 Nm of torque when paired to the six-speed manual’ box and 280 Nm in combination with the six-speed automatic.

Spec

In India, seven trim levels are offered: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+.

Depending on the select trim level, spec items include 17-inch steel to 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, an electric tailgate and a voice assisted panoramic sunroof.

All-new Tata Sierra revealed
Flagship models can be had with a pair of 12.3-inch displays. Image: Tata

Other items include a 12-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos technology, electric and ventilated front seats, a Head-Up Display and a completely digital dashboard comprising two 12.3-inch displays as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

On the safety and driver-assistance side, the Sierra sports a surround-view camera system, six airbags, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Keep Assist to name a few.

Approval awaited

Going on-sale in the middle of next month priced from Rs 1 149 900, which amounts to R220 861 when directly converted and without taxes, the Sierra, for now, has not been confirmed for South Africa following Tata’s market re-entry in August.

Should approval be given, though, expect it to arrive sometime next year.

NOW READ: On the comeback: Tata announces return to South Africa

Read more on these topics

Motoring News Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Matlala explains how he got R360m Saps tender amid fronting and compliance concerns
Cricket Star performer Harmer says Proteas’ success is all that matters
Politics Ramaphosa allies block surprise exit plan
Crime High Court judge and three others arrested for corruption
News MK party to open cases against Mary de Haas and Paul O’Sullivan

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships