Tata Osprey lands in South Africa priced from below R250 000

Osprey takes up station between the Punch and Curvv in Tata's product range.

Approved for South Africa in January, Tata officially launched the second phase of its market return, which started last year, by debuting the Osprey at a gala showcase on the outskirts of Johannesburg on Thursday, 3 September 2026.

New name

Sold in India since 2017 as the Nexon, the Osprey had been set to retain its home market name for South Africa, which ultimately was decided against in favour of the apparent “local market curated” Osprey in June.

A model of which Tata has sold 1.1-million unit since its debut, the Osprey’s arrival comes on the back of its most recent update in India three years ago.

Dimensions

Coming after the original refresh three years before, the Osprey rides on the same X1 platform as the Punch as, as previously reported, slots in between the later and the coupe-styled Curvv in Tata’s product range.

Nexon moniker in India has been dropped in favour of Osprey. Picture: Charl Bosch

Conforming to India’s sub-four metre regulations, the Osprey’s dimensions are as follows:

Length : 3 995mm

: 3 995mm Wheelbase : 2 498mm

: 2 498mm Height : 1 620mm

: 1 620mm Width: 1 804mm

As in the India, the Osprey has a claimed 208mm of ground clearance and 382-litres of boot space with the rear seats upright.

Turbo-petrol only

For South Africa, Tata has settled on a single power unit, the 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine producing 88kW/170 Nm.

Ruled-out is the 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq turbodiesel that makes 85kW/260Nm, while the compressed natural gas option never received consideration.

Reserved only for the base variant is a five-speed manual gearbox, with the option, and also the sole choice for higher-end derivatives, being the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA) available on the Curvv.

Spec

On the specification front, the Osprey range starts with the Smart+, whose line of features includes:

16-inch steel wheels;

electric mirrors;

LED daytime running lights;

fabric upholstery;

multi-function steering wheel;

height adjustable driver’s seat;

two-speaker sound system;

four-inch LCD instrument cluster display;

seven-inch infotainment display;

wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

type-A USB port.

On the safety and driver assistance side, the Smart+ has:

six airbags;

rear parking sensors;

Electronic Stability Control.

Moving up to the Creative nets two additional speakers for a total of four, rear air-conditioning vents, automatic climate control and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Also included is:

folding electric mirrors;

roof rails;

push-button start;

seven-inch digital instrument cluster;

10.25-inch infotainment system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

cooled glovebox;

type-A and type-C USB ports.

Added safety and driver assistance systems include:

cruise control;

360-degree camera system;

Blind Spot Monitoring.

Creative+ tops the Osprey range. Picture: Charl Bosch

Completing the Osprey line-up, the Creative+ receives keyless entry, a voice-activated panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, a rear seat armrest and LED taillights.

Also standard is:

LED headlights;

auto on/off headlights;

cornering LED fog lamps;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

front parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor.

Standard across all variants is a drive mode selector with three settings, Eco, City and Sport, with all automatic models receiving paddle shifters as standard.

Colours

In total, buyers have a choice of six colours:

Cliffside Grey;

Eventide Blue

First Light White;

Midlands Mist Grey;

Two Oceans Turquoise

Price

Included with each model’s price tag is a five-year/125 000km warranty and a three-year/45 000km service plan.