Toyota Corolla Cross vs Omoda C5: Which hybrid is the best buy?

The Omoda is more affordable and flashy, but the Toyota is bigger and lighter on the juice.

Hybrid models of the Toyota Corolla Cross quickly became South Africa’s favourite new energy after its introduction in 2021.

The Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV XS crossover SUV has a familiar presence on South African roads and its claimed consumption of 4.3 litres per 100km makes it easy to see why.

The Omoda C5 SHS (Super Hybrid System) approaches the same formula with more power and a longer list of standard features. It is also cheaper.

Have the Chinese done enough to beat one of South Africa’s most established hybrid crossovers? Let’s find out.

Exterior design

The recently updated Corolla Cross will not surprise or divide opinion. The upright proportions, 17-inch wheels and conventional SUV detailing give the Toyota a sensible appearance.

The Omoda C5 SHS‘ styling is all about making an entrance. Its large grille, narrow daytime running lights, sloping roofline and 18-inch alloy wheels give it a more dramatic presence, while the red brake callipers add an unexpected flash of sportiness.

At 4 460mm, the Corolla Cross is 60mm longer than the Omoda. The Toyota is also 30mm taller, while the C5 is 5mm wider and rides on wheels that are an inch larger.

Toyota Corolla Cross thriftier, Omoda C5 quicker

The Corolla Cross’ combination of a naturally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol engine and electric motor delivers a total of 90kW of power and 142Nm of torque. Its drive goes to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission.

The Cross’ claimed fuel economy of 4.3L/100km gives it an advantage over the Omoda’s 4.9L/100 km claim. However, over 15 000km, that difference works out to around 90 litres of petrol.

The Omoda C5 SHS combines a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and 1.83kWh battery. Together, they produce 165kW and 295Nm that gets delivered through dedicated hybrid transmission.

The C5 also has a considerably larger fuel tank. Its 51-litre capacity contributes to a claimed range of 1 041km. The Toyota’s smaller 36-litre tank means it will require more frequent stops despite using less fuel.

Omoda C5 has the toys, Corolla Cross more space

The Toyota Corolla Cross XS’ standard features include automatic climate control, rear air vents, partial-leather upholstery, keyless entry, push-button start and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel.

A 10.1-inch touchscreen handles infotainment duties, while the driver receives a seven-inch information display. Smartphone integration, three USB-C ports, a six-speaker sound system, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera are also included.

There is nothing particularly wrong with that list, but the Omoda makes the Toyota appear rather sparsely equipped. The C5 SHS has two 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 50-watt wireless charging pad and an eight-speaker Sony sound system.

The C5 SHS also includes leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, heating and ventilation for both front occupants, dual-zone climate control and multi-colour ambient lighting. A panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and powered tailgate further strengthen its case.

The Corolla Cross strikes back with a 440-litre boot, which is 68 litres more than its Chinese rival’s 372 litres.

Omoda boasts more safety systems

Safety equipment follows a similar pattern. The Toyota has five airbags, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and the usual stability and braking systems. However, the full Toyota Safety Sense package is reserved for more expensive Corolla Cross derivatives.

The C5 SHS has seven airbags, including curtain and centre airbags, together with blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assistance and rear cross-traffic alert. Its surround-view camera also makes it easier to place in tight parking areas than the Toyota.

Omoda C5 makes persuasive argument

The Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV XS costs R506 100. It comes with a three-year/100 000km warranty and six-services/90 000km service plan. Toyota also covers the hybrid battery for eight years or 195 000km.

The R469 900 Omoda C5 SHS includes a five-year or 150 000km factory warranty and a five-year/75 000 km service plan. The original owner also receives a ten-year or one-million-kilometer engine warranty, provided the servicing conditions are followed.

Toyota’s ownership package has strengths of its own. The service plan runs 15 000km farther, the hybrid-battery warranty is clearly stated, and the brand’s long experience with this technology will appeal to buyers who prefer a familiar and established product.

The Corolla Cross is also the more economical of the two and has the more useful boot. Its restrained styling and straightforward cabin may suit buyers who have little interest in large screens, panoramic roofs or an extensive collection of convenience features.

The Omoda counters with vastly more power, a longer general warranty and equipment that would not look out of place in a more expensive crossover. It does all of this while costing R36 200 less than the Toyota, and its 4.9 L/100km fuel economy remains respectable.

On paper, the Omoda C5 SHS has the edge. But armed with a Toyota badge, the Corolla Cross is as rock solid as you’d come to expect from Mzansi’s favourite brand.