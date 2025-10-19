The Citizen crowned world champions after epic road trip in China

Road Test Editor Mark Jones managed fuel economy of 5.2 litres per 100km in Omoda C5 HEV.

The Citizen Motoring Road Editor Mark Jones is no stranger to taking the chequered flag on Mzansi’s race tracks. This weekend he added a world title to his list of achievements behind the steering wheel at an international endurance challenge in China.

Representing Team South Africa, Jones and his driving partner, fellow motoring reporter Liana Reiners, won Omoda & Jaecoo’s Ten-Countries Super Hybrid Marathon by virtue of recording the lowest fuel consumption of 5.2 litres per 100km. Driving a Omoda C5 HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) for 906km over a gruelling two-day journey across China, they defeated the likes of Brazil, Germany, Spain, Australia and New Zealand in their wake.

Omoda C5 put to the test

The drive started at Chery-owned Omoda & Jaecoo’s headquarters in Wuhu. Heading south past Ningguo, the convoy transversed the scenic Anhui Province going over Mount Huangshan before heading back to Wuhu.

Weather conditions varied from a sunny 33 degrees heading out of Wuhu to a mere 16 with rain going up the mountains. The route started out on a multilane highway which became a single lane going up and down mountain passes. The speed was further reduced to no more than walking pace ging through crowded countryside villages.

“I have to admit that I am a bit buggered of two days of intense concentration,” Jones said after collecting his trophy.

The winning Omoda C5 HEV. Picture: Mark Jones

Frogs, people and everything inbetween

“One you get out of the city the roads present all sorts of challenges. You must constantly watch out for people, cats, dogs, frogs, bicycles, tuk tuks and anything can you think of.

“But it was great to get out and see China. We spend so some time in the big cities and rarely get to experience the countryside.”

The Omoda C5 HEV is expected to by introduced to South Africa in February. It forms part of Chery and all its sub-brand’s aggressive hybrid technology drive.

*Mark Jones is in China as a guest of Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.