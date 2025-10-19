New Renault Triber offers value for money as a transport solution

People mover gets 31 new features making it a compelling package at its price point.

It was off to Kwazulu-Natal for the media launch of the popular people mover, the updated Renault Triber. Ironically though, we can’t tell you too much about how it moves anything as the launch drive was a mere 11km.

What we can tell you about though is about all the improvements that have been made to the Renault Triber for 2025.

The seven-seater has been equipped with 31 new features and is the first product to be launched under the Renault, rethink, brand transformation strategy. As to be expected from a car like this, the emphasis is on their rethink space philosophy.

Renault Triber’s clever seating configurations

The Renault Triber offers best-in-class modular seating with third-row Easy-Fix seats configurable as a five, six or seven-seater with multiple other configurations available. These are complemented by a segment-leading boot space of up to 625 litres in five-seater mode.

You also get 23-litres of clever storage compartments throughout the cabin. Which includes a very convenient refrigerated centre storage, and lower glove box.

Bottom line is that all this allows you to use the car in unique and innovative ways to fulfil whatever lifestyle need you might have.

The new Renault Triber features LED taillights. Picture: Supplied

Compact SUV meets compact MPV

Other key feature and design enhancements of the Renault Triber include a piano black grille, new sculpted bonnet design, redesigned front and rear bumpers, advanced LED projector head lamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps, as well as new LED tail lamps. Think new Renault Duster. Think compact SUV meets compact MPV.

The interior enhancements include new upholstery options, a completely redesigned dashboard layout and dual-tone finishing that consists mostly of hard plastics to go with ELD lighting. You also get a 7-inch TFT LED instrument cluster and an integrated 8-inch floating touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Wireless smartphone charging and a steering wheel with controls offer further convenience. As does independent rear vents for the second and third rows, and auto head lamps and wipers.

Decent safety for price point

The Renault Triber offers six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system ABS with electronic brake-force distribution, a front parking sensor, follow-me-home head lamps, convenient seat belt reminders in the front and rear, and a take-belongings reminder that pops up in the cluster when you switch the car off.

afety is rather basic, but very much on par, if not better, than anything that costs less than R250 000 in South Africa today.

What is also rather basic, but again, as expected at the price point, is the performance of the Renault Triber. The 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces a mere 52kW of power at 6 250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3 500rpm. While just enough at sea level, I can’t imagine what life would be like up on the Reef with seven people on board.

The Renault Triber offers various seating configurations. Picture: Supplied

Value for money

The five-speed manual transmission is also somewhat notchy, and a clutch pedal that has a high bite point, makes driving the Renault Triber an acquired skill. We never go to drive the optional five-speed AMT model. I am grateful for this, as these transmissions are horrible at best.

The Renault Triber is never going to be a poster on your wall kind of car, or offer anything more than adequate drivability. But it does exactly what it says on the box and that is provide a transport solution at a very competitive price.

Renault Triber pricing

Renault Triber Evolution MT – R218 999

Renault Triber Techno MT – R233 999

Renault Triber Iconic MT – R249 999

Renault Triber Iconic AMT – R259 999

Renault Triber Express – R249 999

*Pricing includes two-year/30 000km service plan and five-year/150 000km warranty.