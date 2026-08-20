WATCH: ‘The team is like family,’ Verstappen signs new Red Bull contract until 2030

The uncompetitive nature of the Red Bull car had led many to speculate that the Dutchman could switch to another team or even leave F1.

Four-time Formula 1 (F1) world champion and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen has signed a new long-term contract with the team, ending speculation over his future.

Verstappen’s current contract with Red Bull expires at the end of 2028, but it is understood that his management held talks with McLaren earlier this year over a switch for 2027.

Verstappen stays

However, the new contract will see him stay at Red Bull until at least 2030.

The team made the announcement on Thursday, ending speculation over his future in the sport.

“Four more years of full send. We are delighted to announce that Max has signed a contract extension with the team until the end of 2030,” Red Bull said on X, formerly Twitter.

The news comes with preparations for Verstappen’s home race, the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

Disappointing races

While Verstappen has been phenomenally successful, clinching four F1 World Championships, recent race results have been disappointing, with the Dutch driver failing to see the chequered flag during the first half of the F1 calendar.

Verstappen is currently sixth in the F1 drivers’ championship.

“This commitment is about more than continuing an already extraordinary alliance,” Red Bull Racing said in its statement.

“It is a powerful statement of mutual trust and ambition — and a shared decision to shape the future together.”

Red Bull F1 car

The uncompetitive nature of the Red Bull car this year had led many to speculate that the mercurial Dutchman could switch to another team or even leave Formula One entirely.

But Verstappen said he was keen to get the team back to winning ways.

Verstappen is one of the most successful Formula One drivers of all time, dominating the sport with four consecutive world championships from 2021.

“We have the best people, and I’m excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again,” he was quoted as saying.

Winning ways

Verstappen said he was keen to get the team back to winning ways.

“Just very happy and proud to announce that I extended the contract with the team. The team is, like, a second family to me, you know, winning the races, the championships all together has been, of course, amazing,” Verstappen said in a video message on X.

“It’s been an amazing ride already for a long time, and now I’m just looking forward to adding even more to it. You know, we want to get back to the top and win more races together.

“So, yeah, very happy to extend until 2030, and hopefully, we can get a lot more success together.”

Ready to write another chapter together 📖 pic.twitter.com/73jAT7ZhiW – Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) August 20, 2026

Dutch GP

The news adds even more spice to the last-ever edition of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Verstappen was unbeatable on his home track, winning the first three editions since it was reintroduced to the circuit in 2021.

But he has since been chasing McLaren in his own backyard, with Papaya drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claiming the last two races.

Verstappen is expected to don a special helmet for the occasion, inspired by the famous blue Delft pottery.