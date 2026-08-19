A finish at the Ermelo Rally is crucial

After the disappointment of not finishing the GR Legends Rally, the only goal for the Ermelo Rally is to bring the car home.

Based at Ermelo High School in Mpumalanga, the Ermelo Rally this weekend, 21-22 August 2026, makes up round 5 of the 2026 South African National Rally Championship.

To add some extra pressure, this event is the longest test of the season so far. There are 16 special stages spread across the weekend.

There are seven stages and around 70 competitive kilometres on Friday, building to nine stages and roughly 77 kilometres on Saturday.

Included in this mix of fast gravel and highly technical sections will be two night stages on Friday.

Thankfully, after changeable weather conditions that have wreaked havoc at previous rounds, the weather forecast is on our side.

Coming out the trees and dust with lights a blaze. Picture: Stefan van Niekerk

Mild, clear conditions and no rain is predicted. This dry outlook will give us one less thing to have to deal with. Fingers crossed we haven’t jinxed this.

Mid-point of the season

This event, as in past years, represents the mid-point of the South African National Rally Championship. So, finishing and getting our momentum back is vital to our championship.

We find ourselves in a somewhat unexpected third position in class – with me sitting on 61 points, 10 adrift of second-placed Bruce Swatton and 19 behind championship leader Ismaeel Davids.

Our Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa GR Yaris is also back up and running after I hurt it at the GR Legends Rally.

And we have also been able to fettle with the suspension in the interim to help us fine-tune the handling of the little rocket.

TGRSA Team Manager (Leeroy Poulter) and TSAM VP Sales & Marketing (Glenn Crompton) looking on. Picture: Stefan van Niekerk

You always need some luck to finish

Going into the Ermelo Rally, my mindset is not going to change. I am well aware of what I did wrong last time out.

We will continue to learn and grow as a team and go as fast as we can where conditions allow and take it easy where we need to.

But as always, you need a bit of luck in a rally. Overcook one turn, go up on a curb or hit a rock that’s hiding in the grass, and that’s the end of your rally.

I have a great car under me, and an experienced co-driver in Kes Naidoo next to me, and I am looking forward to finishing in Ermelo.