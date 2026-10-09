BMW gives iX3 the M Performance boost with new M60

An announcement confirming the M60 for South Africa is still to be made.

With just over 12 months having passed since its global unveiling as the first Neue Klasse model, BMW has bolstered the iX3 range to include a first-time M Performance variant in the shape of the M60.

Arriving at the same time as the new iX4 equivalent, the M60 filters in above the xDrive 50 and incoming 40 as the new most powerful iX3 derivative made so far.

M touches outside

Opening for orders, in Europe, at the end of January, the M60’s visual changes from the xDrive 50 includes standard 21-inch or optional 22-inch M Sport alloy wheels, the M Sport bumpers and door sills and the Iconic Glow illuminated grille surround.

M60 has been given a series of easy to spot visual changes from the standard iX3 xDrive 50 on which it is based. Picture: BMW

Along with a black lower front apron, red M brake callipers, darkened head-and-taillight clusters, black imitation rear diffuser, M badges and the model specific M mirrors, the M60 also receives the M Yellow adaptive LED headlights derived from its various motorsport programmes.

Dynamic changes

Underneath, the 800-volt eDrive platform’s Heart of Joy electric hardware has been revised to better improve response from a braking, steering and power standpoint.

This means the iX3 M60 now comes standard with the adaptive M suspension, the electronically controlled M dampers, the M Sport electronic rear differential, new springs and front anti-roll bars, the M adaptive steering and the M Sport brakes with improved regeneration.

M-ed interior

Inside, the interior changes consist of M readouts and graphics within the 17.9-inch iDrive infotainment system, the M Sport steering wheel, M seat belts and the electric M Sport seats with massaging function for the front chairs, plus an illuminated M logo at the base of the front headrests.

Central to the interior changes is the M Sport steering wheel, M trim and M graphics and readouts within the infotainment system and the Panoramic iDrive display. Picture: BMW

While the pillar-to-pillar Panoramic iDrive display also recieves M specific graphics, the inclusion of the steering wheel comes with the M Sport and M Sport Plus settings, as well as the Boost Mode that allows for the M60’s power outputs to be experienced in one full burst for around 15 seconds.

A number of material options and colours, bespoke the M60, completes the interior, along with the standard inclusion of a 13-speaker, 430-watt Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Added power

On the power front, the M60 retains the same 108.7-kWh battery pack as the xDrive 50, but with a pair of more powerful electric motors.

As in the iX4 M60, the result is a total output of 450kW/875Nm, a limited top speed of 240 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

The claimed range is 754 km, with 340 km said to be available after 10 minutes using a DC charger up to 400 kW. As standard, the M60 comes with a 22 kW AC on-board charger.

Confirmation awaited

So far, it is only approved for Europe and North America; BMW South Africa has yet to confirm the iX3 M60 for South Africa above the xDrive50 and the rear-wheel-drive 40 that arrives in early 2027.