Three-row Nissan Tekton spied as interest for South Africa is expressed

Set to formally premiere in the first half of 2027, the still unnamed Tekton-based three-row is under reported investigation for local market introduction.

Ahead of its confirmed first-half-of-2027 unveiling, Nissan’s three-row version of the Tekton has been spied in its clearest form to date, undergoing testing in India.

Three rows

Internally known as the “three-row”, the newcomer will be produced alongside its sibling at alliance partner Renault’s Chennai plant, with reported seating of seven or six depending on the trim level.

Bigger Nissan Tekton 7s Spied – New Headlight, Taillight https://t.co/3yOJF7mkry – RushLane (@rushlane) September 24, 2026

Spotted by Indian publication Rushlane, the unnamed newcomer still sported heavy camouflage across most of its exterior, but with some differences from the Tekton.

New rear-end styling

Besides the added length, which the publication claims to be around 300mm, the rear-end styling has been redesigned to include new L-shaped light clusters connected by a full-width LED light bar partially covered underneath the layers of disguise.

In addition to replacing the Tekton’s C-shaped clusters, the rear window appears to be different, while a close-up of the front reveals the same headlight clusters and just slits for the grille.

The three-row model has been sighted as having completely different rear-end styling from that of the Tekton. Picture: Charl Bosch

The publication, however, speculates that a frontal redesign could still take place to further differentiate the newcomer from the Tekton.

The interior was not seen, but it will most likely be similar to the Tekton’s as it has already undergone several revisions from the Duster.

Possible powertrain shake up

Up front, the “extended wheelbase” Tekton is unlikely to have the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine as its starting powerplant option.

Tekton’s frontal design is said to be have been inspired by that of the Patrol. Picture: Charl Bosch

It will most likely have the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol as standard, and possibly also the self-charging 1.8-litre hybrid available in the Duster.

Drive will continue to go to the front wheels only through either the six-speed manual gearbox, the six-speed dual-clutch or, in the case of the possible hybrid, the intricate multi-mode transmission.

South Africa is keen

While formerly set to premiere in 2027 as mentioned, the “three-row” Tekton has attracted interest from Nissan South Africa as one of the new models it intends to launch in 2027.

“In terms of the positioning of the vehicle, pricing and technology, it won’t cannibalise sales [of the X-Trail],” Nissan Africa boss Jordi Vilas told the media last year.

In a renewed response at the launch of the Tekton in Midrand this week, Nissan confirmed that the three-row Tekton is indeed being investigated as one of three new products earmarked for South Africa.

It, however, stopped short of revealing any further details, including the identity of the other mentioned models it is looking into.

More in the new year

While no further details about the “long wheelbase” Tekton is known, expect more to emerge over the coming weeks and months leading to its world reveal in 2027.