First quarter 2027 reveal confirmed for new three-row Nissan SUV

The still unnamed three-row model is expected to come to South Africa next year positioned between the Tekton and X-Trail.

After a series of speculative and conflicting reports, Nissan has reportedly confirmed that its incoming new three-row SUV will premiere in the first quarter of next year.

‘Extended length’ Tekton

Hinted back in 2022, the still unnamed model will be produced at the Chennai plant in India, but not in the capacity of a rebadged version of the Renault Boreal as believed until now.

Renault Boreal won’t provide the base for Nissan’s new three-row SUV. Picture: Renault

While set to share the CMF-B platform that underpins the Boreal, its European sibling, the Dacia Bigster, and the Renault Duster, which provides the foundation for the Tekton, the latest claims suggest the platform will be stretched to accommodate the third-row seating.

As neither the Bigster nor the Boreal provide a third row in any of their respective markets, the three-row Nissan will instead be an extended wheelbase of the Tekton and Duster developed for India and other key export markets.

February reveal?

According to a report by India’s cartorq.com, the announcement of the newcomer by Nissan India’s Managing Director, Saurabh Vatsa, at a dealer event this past weekend, confirmed it will measure 4 300mm long and have seating for six or seven.

Reportedly, the first-quarter reveal encompasses the wraps being lifted before Nissan’s financial year-end on 31 March.

The now Indian-sourced Renault Duster provides the base for the Boreal, the Tekton and the incoming three-row new Nissan. Picture: Renault

As such, the publication claims the unveiling could happen in February, exactly one year after the Gravite based on the Renault Triber.

In a related report by carlelo.com, the interior layout and design will be identical to that of the Tekton, which made its world debut in July at a gala unveiling in Mumbai.

… vs Tekton

A direct rival for the Hyundai Alcazar, the same engines from the Tekton/Duster are expected to feature, though speculation has alleged that Nissan could only offer the more powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol as the entry-level 1.0-litre is likely to prove too light for the added length and mass.

Expected to have styling similar to the Tekton, but with subtle differences in certain areas, more details are expected to emerge soon now that a time of reveal has been announced.

Coming to South Africa?

Locally, the internally named “three-row” SUV is still likely to debut in South Africa between the Tekton and X-Trail instead of replacing the latter outright.

As such, it will complete Nissan South Africa’s product range following the price cut applied to the Magnite in August last year and confirmation of the Patrol’s arrival next year.

“In terms of the positioning of the vehicle, pricing and technology, it won’t cannibalise sales [of the X-Trail],” former Nissan Africa boss, Jordi Vilas, told the media last year.

A date of launch of the Tekton has, meanwhile, been set for 21 September, with pricing to be announced then. As a reminder, pricing for the now Indian-made Duster ranges R339 999 to R499 999.