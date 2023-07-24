Day to savour as National Extreme Festival thrills East London

By Andre De Kock

Great racing, tight competition, brilliant weather and a massive crowd. That is how enthusiasts will remember Saturday’s national championship round of this year’s National Extreme Festival at the East London Grand Prix circuit.

GTC

The top-billed Global Touring Car (GTC) races saw its opening heat go to defending champion Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) chased to the flag by Sa’ood Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), Julian van der Watt (Chemical Logistics Logistics BMW 128ti) and Andrew Rackstraw (Sparco Volkswagen Golf).

Wolk won race two as well, chased to the flag by Variawa, van der Watt and Rackstraw.

Polo racing

Brad Liebenberg (Hype Energy SupaCup) won the first SupaCup heat ahead of Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo), Tate Bishop (Angri SupaPolo) and Keegan Campos (Veloci SupaPolo).

Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo) took his first SupaPolo race win on Saturday, leading home Tate Bishop (Angri SupaPolo). Picture: Motorsport Fanatics

Mogotsi won race two from Liebenberg, Bishop and Arnold Neveling (Stradale SupaPolo).

Charl Visser (Universal) took the first CompCare Polo Cup race, marginally ahead of Anthony Pretorius (Bucketlist), Dawie van der Merwe (OMP) and Farhaan Basha (QV).

Visser won race two as well, followed by Van der Merwe, Basha and Pretorius.

Supercars

The day’s quickest lap came from the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar brigade, when Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 RSR) set the time of one minute 1.39 seconds en-route to their opening race victory.

He led home Charl Arangies (Stradale Audi R8 GT3), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Lamborghini Huracan) and Paul Hill (Kalex Aston Martin Vantage).

The Porsche suffered a misfire in race two, leaving Arangies to win ahead of du Toit, Scribante and Gianni Giannocaro (G&H Transport Lamborghini Huracan).

Single seaters

The first Investchem F1600 single seater race went to Troy Dolinschek (Sjean Mygale), followed by Jason Coetzee (Mint Wrapworks Mygale), Antwan Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale) and KC Ensor-Smith (Vitro Frameless Mygale).

Veteran Nicolas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen) won the second F1600 race. Here he leads Antwan Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale). Picture: Andre Laubscher.

Veteran Nicolas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen) won race two from Dolinschek, Ensor-Smith and Geldenhuys.

Two-wheels

Jayson Lamb (Tyremart) won the opening Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup race ahead of Greame van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks), Travis Naude and Johan le Roux (Avidan).

Lamb, van Breda and Naude filled the race two podium as well, this time with Pieter de Vos (Jongigozi) fourth.

GR Cup

Lady racer Karah Hill won the first Toyota Gazoo Racing Cup events from Sa’aad Variawa, Bjord Berthold and Nikki Vostanis. Variawa also won race two ahead of Hill, Berthold and Taariq Adam (Bucketlist Yaris).

The first GR86 Cup race went to Brendon Staniforth, leading home Setshaba Masigo, Denis Droppa and The Citizen‘s Mark Jones. Masigo won the next time around, beating off Staniforth, Droppa and Chad Luckhoff.

