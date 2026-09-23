Tough conditions expected at the Algoa National Rally

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa heads to Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend (25-26 September) for rounds 6 and 7 of the National Rally Championship.

Hosted by the Algoa Rally Club, the iconic Algoa National Rally will be run as two standalone rounds of the championship.

Friday’s Round 6 will be held in the fast, mountainous Longmore Forest while Saturday’s Round 7 moves to the softer farmland gravel around Uitenhage and Despatch.

Rain is predicted

The weather adds another variable to contend with. I am told conditions in September can swing from a scorching 30 degrees to an icy six degrees with wind, rain and mist, all on the same day.

Rain has already left some of the roads muddy and flooded. The prediction is for more rain this week, which is not great news.

We have been warned that we will encounter bad sections of road with mud and standing water just waiting to catch us out.

I have done a bit of gravel now and sort of know what to expect in Uitenhage and Despatch. But the long stages inside Longmore with the weather are going to be a real test as this will all be new to me.

Multiple championship winner Leeroy Poulter (left) dishing out advice to Mark Jones. Picture: Stefan van Niekerk

Valuable advice

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa team manager Leeroy Poulter is a two-time winner of the Algoa National Rally. And who better to tap for some advice?

His words of wisdom were somewhat simple. Hug every corner, because if you run wide, you will find a tree or go off the edge of the mountain.

I have no doubt that more than ever I will be relying on the wisdom of my seasoned co-driver Kes Naidoo, who has done a few Algoa International Rallies, to guide us to the finish line.

A new plan

After being confident at the GR Legends Rally, where I showed some real pace but mis-shifted and hurt our Toyota GR Yaris, I ended the rally with nothing.

Then at the Ingco Ermelo Rally, where taking it easy didn’t stop a side-shaft from breaking, thus ending the rally with nothing.

It is time for a new plan. I have tried fast. I have tried slow. Neither have really worked. So, my plan for the Algoa National Rally will be to go and just have some fun.

Competition in NRC2 is as fierce as ever between the Toyotas, VWs and Subarus. Picture: Stefan van Niekerk

Still in the hunt

Even after retiring from both the previous rallies our early-season run of luck and results keep us well placed in the standings.

We scored points in each of the first three rounds of the year. I now sit sixth in the overall driver’s championship on 96 points, and third in the NRC2 class.

I am 30 points behind second-placed Ismaeel Davids on 126 points and 58 adrift of class leader Bruce Swatton who has accumulated 154 points.

The car is ready

The development of our Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa GR Yaris also continues. We have mostly concentrated on the suspension set-up since Ermelo.

The front now has more travel so that the car can carry more air when required. To do this, the front arches have been modified to clear the extra movement.

With the engine and gearbox needing no work since being repaired after my mistake at Legends and the broken side-shaft in Ermelo, our little pocket rocket is ready to rumble.