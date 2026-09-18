SA motor racing star Robert Wolk shot dead in Kempton Park

Wolk was meant to fly to Cape Town for a racing event when he was killed.

South African motorsport is in deep shock and reeling after the fatal shooting of celebrated 41-year-old racing driver Robert Wolk in Kempton Park.

Tributes are pouring in for Wolk, who was shot and killed in an incident on Wednesday evening, 16 September 2026.

Racing

Wolk was meant to fly to Cape Town for a racing event when he was killed.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that Wolk was killed following a road‑rage incident in Esther Park.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said Wolk was shot dead on the corner of Camwood Street and Portland Drive.

Investigation

Nevhuhulwi said the motive for the shooting is being investigated.

“He was declared dead at the scene. An Audi vehicle believed to belong to the victim was also found at the scene. No arrests have been made, and a murder case has been opened.”

According to witnesses on the scene, Wolk’s Audi reportedly collided at low speed with a Volkswagen Jetta.

Shooting

When Wolk stepped out to assess the damage, an argument broke out.

A video of the incident, which has circulated widely on social media and gone viral, shows Wolk pleading with the other driver not to harm or shoot him.

However, the other driver produced a firearm and shot Wolk in the back as he attempted to walk away in full view of spectators, who took cover when the racing driver was shot.

The video then shows the shooter retrieving an item from the ground before fleeing the scene.

Shockwaves

Wolk’s death has sent shockwaves through the racing fraternity. With a career spanning nearly three decades, he was regarded as one of South Africa’s most accomplished drivers.

Achievements

His achievements included multiple Formula Ford titles, the SA Formula Volkswagen crown in 2013, the Formula 1600 championship in 2015, and back‑to‑back SA GTC titles in 2021 and 2022.

Wolk added the SA Touring Cars championship in 2024 and, most recently, claimed his second Simola Hillclimb King of the Hill title in May 2026.

Motorsport SA

Motorsport South Africa, in a statement, said it is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Wolk and described his passing as leaving a “profound void” in the sport.

“Robert was a hugely respected figure in South African motorsport, with a career spanning almost three decades and success across karting, single-seaters, touring cars and other forms of circuit racing.”

“His passing leaves a profound void in South African motorsport. Robert will be remembered not only for the championships and victories he achieved, but for the passion, commitment and sportsmanship he brought to the sport throughout his career,” Motorsport South Africa said.

Passion

It said Robert’s passion for racing remained clear right to the end and that he was still competing at national level and was due to race at Killarney this weekend.

“Our thoughts are with Robert’s family, friends, team members, colleagues and everyone across the motorsport community who knew him. Rest in peace, Robert Wolk.”

Tributes have also poured in from fellow drivers and fans, many recalling his professionalism, humility and passion for racing.