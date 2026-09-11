Toyota celebrates Corolla’s 60th by pricing special edition hatch

The 60th Anniversary Edition is only applicable to the Corolla Hatch.

Toyota South Africa Motors has followed the example of its European and North American divisions by introducing a special commemorative version of the Corolla.

Six decades

Celebrating 60 years of the Corolla nameplate this year, the aptly named 60th Anniversary Edition mainly serves as an appearance package, and only for the hatchback bodystyle.

First revealed in the States and the Old Continent last month, the 60th Anniversary touches, for South Africa, according to Toyota’s website, comprises machined and chrome 18-inch alloy wheels, a matte silver 60th Anniversary badge and a combination of matte silver and black detailing.

Unlike in Europe, though, only one colour option has been listed: Platinum White Pearl with a gloss black roof.

Less substantial are the unique additions inside, comprising matte silver treadplates with 60th Anniversary wording and black textile floor mats with matte silver inserts.

Hybrid only

Up front, Toyota’s slimming down of the Corolla range in January means the 60th Anniversary Edition has the same powertrain as the normal Corolla Hatch.

This means 103kW from the 1.8-litre self-charging hybrid powertrain, directed to the front wheels through a CVT.

Spec

Aside from the mentioned commemorative touches, specification is unchanged from the normal hatch, and comprises:

18-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

leather upholstery;

push-button start;

keyless entry;

dual-zone climate control;

multi-function steering wheel;

12.3-inch instrument cluster display;

electric driver’s seat;

six-speaker sound system;

eight-inch infotainment system;

folding electric mirrors;

rain sense wipers;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

seven airbags;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Lane Keep Assist; and

Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Price

Priced at R618 900, which represent a premium of R17 800 over the normal model, the Corolla 60th Anniversary Edition’s price tag includes a three-year/100 000km warranty, a six-service/90 000km service plan and an eight-year/195 000km battery warranty.