Wait no more: BMW unwraps Neue Klasse-inspired new 3 Series

BMW South Africa has confirmed a local market arrival in the first quarter of 2027.

One of its most highly awaited new models of the year, BMW has finally revealed the all-new 3 Series heading to South Africa next year.

Revised platform, i3 styling

Known internally as the G50, the eighth-generation 3 Series not only replaces the G20 that has been around since 2018, but incorporates styling from the i3 while also farewelling the diesel engine for the first time since the original debuted in 1975.

Although sporting the same Neue Klasse aesthetic as its electric sibling, the G50 3 Series rides on the same CLAR platform as its predecessor, albeit heavily revised to accommodate the new powertrains and the various unspecified dynamic alterations.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the G50 gains in every area compared to the G20, with the following measurements:

Length : 4 765 mm;

: 4 765 mm; Wheelbase : 2 860 mm;

: 2 860 mm; Height : 1 455 mm;

: 1 455 mm; Width: 1 850 mm

Rear-end styling has been slightly altered from that of the i3. Picture: BMW

This makes it 52 mm longer overall, 15 mm taller and 23 mm wider, with its wheelbase increasing by 11 mm.

Surprisingly, the uptakes haven’t translated into any additional boot space, which drops by 30-litres from 480 to 450-litres.

New inside and out

Riding on alloy wheel options ranging from 18 to 20 inches, the 3 Series will again have the option of the M Sport or M Sport Pro exterior packages, plus the first-time choice of the yellow-bulb M Yellow LED lights derived from its various motorsport programmes.

As with the i3, the Iconic Glow illuminated kidney grille surround is also optional, along with the latest LED headlights.

The interior is lifted directly from the i3. Picture: BMW

Inside, the 3 Series gets the Panoramic Vision display from its sibling, which comprises the 17.9-inch iDrive infotainment display and the pillar-to-pillar Panoramic iDrive binnacle at the base of the window that replaces the instrument cluster.

Working in tandem with the latter is the still-optional Head-Up Display, while on the specification side, heated rear seats make a first-time appearance as an option, along with the cost-extra Harman Kardon sound system.

All petrol power

On the power front, the initial 3 Series range will offer two engines, both fitted with a revised 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds eight kilowatts and 25 Nm for short spells on four-cylinder variants only.

Also gone is the six-speed manual gearbox, already dropped in the G20 for South Africa, leaving the eight-speed Steptronic as the sole option.

The first 3 Series to omit ‘i’ from its engine badge designation, the range starts with the 320, whose 2.0-litre turbo-petrol produces 155kW/330Nm, without the mild-hybrid system’s inclusion. BMW claims a top speed of 240 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds.

M350 xDrive replaces the M340i xDrive as the line-up’s flagship until the arrival of the M3. Picture: BMW

For now, the flagship until the arrival of the M3, the M350 xDrive retains use of the 3.0-litre straight-six turbo-petrol, but with outputs increased from its M340i predecessor’s 285kW/500Nm to 313kW/540Nm.

Routing drive to all four wheels through the xDrive all-wheel drive system as its name states, the M350 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h. Moreover, BMW has increased the output of the mild-hybrid system to 13kW/200Nm.

Arriving in 2027, the 318 will become the range’s opener with outputs of 115kW/250Nm from its 2.0-litre turbo engine. Its claimed top speed is 215 km/h and 0-100 km/h sprint time: 9.5 seconds.

Interior of the M350 xDrive sees the inclusion of a new M Sport specific steering wheel. Picture: BMW

Also debuting next year is a plug-in hybrid variant, of which no details are currently known.

Meanwhile, a 330 has also been confirmed, but only for the United States, with outputs of 190kW/400Nm, and with the xDrive system as an option.

Accordingly, it will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds and hit the same 250 km/h top speed as the M350 xDrive.

Line-up for South Africa confirmed

Set to launch in key European markets before the end of the year, as well as in the States, BMW South Africa has confirmed the arrival of the G50 in the first quarter of 2027 in both 320 and M350 xDrive forms.

Expect both price and specification details to be announced only in the new year.