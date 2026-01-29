Motoring

Hybrids only as Toyota prices newly streamlined Corolla range

By Charl Bosch

29 January 2026

Line-up cut sees the end of the 2.0-litre petrol engine, as well as the Xs trim grades.

Toyota South Africa makes Corolla range hybrid exclusive

Corolla Hatch retains the diamond-cut two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. Image: Toyota

Its future having been in recent doubt, Toyota South Africa Motors has reduced the Corolla sedan and hatch ranges to a single derivative each.

Hybrid only

Similar to the United Kingdom, the hybrid becomes the sole propulsion method as the conventional 2.0-litre petrol engine option departs entirely.

This also means the end of the Xs and Xr trim grades, plus the Xs version of the hybrid.

As such, the Corolla range now consists entirely of the Xr hybrid outputting a combined 103 kW from the electrified 1.8-litre petrol engine. The sole transmission option is, once again, a CVT.

Reduced colours

A line-up last updated in 2022, Toyota has also streamlined the choice of colours to three, while also removing the previous bi-tone roof option.

Toyota South Africa makes Corolla range hybrid exclusive
Sedan keeps its more standard looking 16-inch alloys. Image: Toyota

Glacier White Metallic and Satin Silver Metallic are, therefore, standard on both bodystyles, with the unique hues being Graphite Grey Metallic on the hatch and Celestite Grey Metallic on the sedan.

Spec

On the specification side, no changes have taken place.

Toyota South Africa makes Corolla range hybrid exclusive
No specification changes have taken place inside. Image: Toyota

For the sedan, this means the standard fitting of:

  • 16-inch alloy wheels;
  • LED headlights;
  • partial leather upholstery;
  • push-button start;
  • keyless entry;
  • automatic air-conditioning;
  • multi-function steering wheel;
  • 12.3-inch instrument cluster display;
  • electric driver’s seat;
  • six-speaker sound system;
  • eight-inch infotainment system;
  • folding electric mirrors;
  • rain sense wipers;
  • reverse camera;
  • rear parking sensors;
  • wireless smartphone charger;
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
  • seven airbags;
  • Auto High Beam Assist;
  • Blind Spot Monitoring;
  • Adaptive Cruise Control;
  • Lane Keep Assist;
  • Hill Start Assist;
  • Lane Trace Assist.

For the hatch, the 16-inch wheels make way for 18-inch alloys and the auto air-conditioning for a dual-zone system.

Leather and suede upholstered seats, four type-C USB ports and Rear Cross Traffic Alert round off the items not fitted to the sedan.

Price

As before, both the Corolla hatch and sedan are covered by a three-year/100 000 km warranty, a six-service/90 000 km service plan and an eight-year/195 000 km battery warranty.

  • Corolla sedan 1.8 HEV – R584 300
  • Corolla hatch 1.8 HEV – R595 100

