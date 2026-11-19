Unibody double cab will go on-sale in the second half of 2027, but will only be sold in Latin America and the Caribbean, with production happening in Brazil.

In a surprise development, Toyota used the opening of its second Sorocaba plant in the Brazilian state of São Paulo to provide the first official glimpse of the highly awaited Corolla Cross bakkie.

Made in Brazil

Only set to enter production next year, the officially titled Corolla Deck forms part of an $11-billion (R32-billion) investment into the facility known as Sorocaba 2 that will produce the newcomer for Latin America and all identified Caribbean markets.

A move that also brings an end to contradicting reports alleging production taking place in Brazil, then the Zárate Plant in Argentina and again at Sorocaba, the Deck will be a double cab-only model positioned below the Hilux as Toyota’s new entry-level product for the region.

Hybrid-only, initially

Spied undergoing testing earlier this week, the Deck, as per its Corolla Cross relation, will ride on the same TNGA-C platform and derive motivation from a flex-fuel equipped self-charging hybrid powertrain.

The same unit that powers the Corolla Cross in South Africa, albeit without the flex-fuel capability that allows it to run either on petrol or ethanol, the unit develops 90kW and is paired to a CVT. Drive is routed to the front wheels only.

According to Brazilian publication Quatro Rodas, a plug-in hybrid, using the 2.5-litre engine from the RAV4, is also on the cards, but with three electric motors for a unique E-Four all-wheel drive setup.

Also rumoured is an entry-level version using the normally aspirated 2.0-litre flex-fuel petrol engine that powers the Corolla Cross in South America, as well as a more powerful 2.0-litre self-charging hybrid.

Looks

Known internally as 150D, the Deck retains the same appearance as the Corolla Cross to the C-pillar, where it now sports a loadbin, squared-off fascia around the tailgate, wraparound LED lights connected by a central LED light bar and a new bumper.

Rear-end styling differs from any other current Toyota bakkie sold in global markets. Picture: Toyota do Brasil

According to motor1.com Brazil, whose representatives attended the event, the Deck was noted as having an independent rear suspension, pointing to a series of changes having taken place underneath in order to make it a bakkie.

Unsurprisingly, the reveal didn’t come with any interior images, nor were details about its dimensions or load carrying abilities announced.

Sorry South Africa

Entering an ever growing segment currently occupied by the Fiat Toro, Chevrolet Montana, Ford Maverick, Ram Rampage, Renault Niagara and the incoming Volkswagen Tukan, the Corolla Deck won’t be exported to other markets than those mentioned when it becomes a production reality in the second half of 2027.

This includes South Africa, where the brand has already ruled out the body-on frame Hilux Champ/Hilux Rangga, despite admitting that it hasn’t given up on introducing a bakkie below the Hilux at some stage.

“[However], right now, we don’t have approval to manufacture it in South Africa and we don’t have immediate plans to launch it either,” Toyota South Africa Motors President and CEO, Andrew Kirby, told The Citizen at the launch of the Land Cruiser Prado two years ago.

“But it is not something we are discounting. We are investigating it and we will certainly look for every opportunity if it makes sense for us to introduce it,” he said.

As it stands, complete details of the Corolla Deck will only be revealed once or before production kicks off in 2027.