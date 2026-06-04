This is it: Toyota ‘Corolla Cross’ small bakkie spied for the first time

Based on the spy video, the newcomer will use the Corolla Cross and not the RAV4 as a base.

Having been the subject of considerable speculation for nearly six years, Toyota’s long rumoured new small bakkie has finally been spied undergoing testing in Brazil.

Corolla Cross based

Spotted by the BlogAuto Instagram page, the unibody model will be assembled at the Sorocaba plant in the state of São Paulo, where the prototype was reportedly spotted not far from.

A rival for the Chevrolet Montana, Fiat Toro, Ford Maverick, Ram Rampage and incoming Volkswagen Tukan, the spy video debunks speculation of the “half-ton” being based on the RAV4.

Last month, Toyota North America CEO Tetsuo Ogawa, admitted that the RAV4 presents the best case for a small bakkie instead of the Corolla Cross.

“A RAV4-based pickup is an opportunity for us, and the dealers are waiting. Maybe they say we need today or tomorrow, but it takes time,” Ogawa was quoted by Automotive News as saying.

Based on the video, though, and according to motor1.com Brazil, the Corolla Cross has seemingly been settled on as a base given the prototype’s design.

Likely engines

At the same time, it also doesn’t resemble, for now, the EPU Concept, shown at the Tokyo Mobility Show three years ago as alleged until now.

Using the Corolla Cross’ TNGA-C and not the RAV4’s a TNGA-K platform as a base means a maximum engine displacement of 2.0-litres and not 2.5-litres.

Based on the motor1.com Brazil report, options will be the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol used in the North American-spec Corolla Cross and the 1.8-litre hybrid that powers variants in South Africa.

Debuting in 2027, South Africa uncertain

As per previous reports, a reveal date for 2027 has been set, followed by the start of sales in 2028.

Toyota South Africa Motors, meanwhile, is known to be considering a model under the Hilux for introduction, but not the half-ton Hilux Champ sold in Asia.

“It won’t be a half-ton bakkie. We believe it will take the market by storm and are still doing a lot of development around it,” Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Leon Theron, told IOL at the brand’s annual State of the Motoring Industry conference three years ago.

With the first spy images now out, don’t be surprised if more emerges throughout the year.