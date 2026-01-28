Global NCAP hits Toyota Corolla Cross with two-star safety rating

Side impact crash protection for adults was judged to be a flaw, along with an 'unstable footwell'

The Toyota Corolla Cross has become the latest victim of Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsforAfrica campaign after obtaining a two-star crash rating.

In its findings, done in conjunction with the Automobile Association (AA), the locally made Cross was given a two-star rating for adult protection.

According to the report, the lack of side head protection was identified as the biggest shortcoming in the final ratings.

While child protection amassed three-stars, the footwell was described as “unstable and not capable of withstanding further loadings”.

Abdomen and pelvis protection in a side impact situation was, however, deemed good, with protection being billed as “adequate”.

In a related report, though, cars.co.za alleges either the entry-level Xi or mid-spec Xs might have been used as rear side airbags are standard on the Xr and GR Sport derivatives.

AA reacts

AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede has, meanwhile, described the findings as “deeply concerning” and the lack of side protection as inexcusable.

“This again highlights a continuing pattern in which vehicles sold in Africa do not meet the same safety standards applied in other regions,” he said.

“South African motorists deserve better, especially in this case considering that the Corolla Cross is locally built for local consumption”.

Ramagwede continued by saying, “this result underlines why Africa urgently needs stronger regulatory standards and greater manufacturer accountability.

“The AA believes no vehicle should be sold here without side head protection for front and rear rows”.

Global NCAP CEO speaks

In the same statement, Global NCAP CEO Richard Woods remarked, “manufacturers like Toyota know how to build safer vehicles and consumers in Africa deserve the same levels of safety performance fitted standard in other parts of the world.

“Highlighting this disparity and democratising vehicle safety in Africa is a Global NCAP priority”

Hyundai controversy

The latest findings comes after Global NCAP slapped a zero-star rating on the Hyundai Grand i10 at the end of last year for perceived poor levels of front crash protection and an unstable bodyshell.

In a subsequent rebuttal, Hyundai said the Indian-made Grand i10 adheres to the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications on-road requirements.

“The Hyundai Grand i10 has been engineered to meet all South African road and safety requirements,” CEO Stanley Anderson said.

“While Independent assessments and ratings are useful reference points, they still don’t replace or override established regulatory standards”.

South Africa’s third best-selling passenger vehicle of 2025 behind the Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Suzuki Swift, Toyota South Africa Motors has so far not commented on Global NCAP’s findings of the Corolla Cross.

