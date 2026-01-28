Chinese onslaught: Omoda & Jaecoo post record-breaking sales numbers

Combined annual sales climbed from 5 097 vehicles in 2024 to 12 597 units in 2025. This represents an industry leading 147% year-on-year increase.

The outstanding year-on-year sales growth at Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa underlines the brand’s rapid momentum and its ability to meet the evolving needs of a diverse customer base through an increasingly comprehensive SUV lineup.

More hybrids on the way

“This growth reflects rising brand awareness, strong consumer confidence, and sustained demand across both the Omoda and Jaecoo ranges,” commented Hans Greyling, general manager for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa. “The addition of new models such as the Jaecoo J5 and Omoda C7 has further strengthened our offering, while the introduction of hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants has significantly broadened our appeal.”

Sales performance steadily strengthened over the period, increasing from 222 vehicles in January 2024 to 1 317 by December 2025. This consistent upward trend has been driven by the rollout of new models, the expansion of hybrid powertrains, and a product portfolio designed specifically to resonate with South African motorists.

Omoda C5 leads the charge

Several models recorded particularly strong growth between 2024 and 2025:

Omoda C5 sales increased by 157.7%

Jaecoo J7 sales grew by 32.6%

Omoda C9 sales surged by 229.1%

The Omoda C5 continues to lead the portfolio as the brand’s best-selling model, with 11 738 units sold across 2024 and 2025, firmly establishing it as the cornerstone of the Omoda & Jaecoo range. At the same time, newly launched models are delivering impressive early results.

Newly introduced Jaecoo J5 is performing well. Picture: Supplied.

The Jaecoo J5, introduced in August 2025, achieved 1 062 sales in 2025, highlighting strong initial demand and a clear appetite for fresh offerings within the compact crossover segment.

SUVs continue to drive sales

“This performance reflects the strength of our product strategy and our commitment to offering vehicles that resonate with a wide variety of customers,” added Greyling. “From our stylish urban SUVs such as the Omoda C5 and Jaecoo J5, to advanced plug-in hybrid options like the Omoda C9 SHS, our lineup is designed to meet the needs of today’s drivers, and the sales results clearly speak for themselves.”

With additional models and powertrain options planned for the future, including the upcoming Omoda C5 and Jaecoo J5 hybrid variants, Omoda & Jaecoo expect this strong growth trajectory to continue, building on solid foundations and an expanding customer base.