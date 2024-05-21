Toyota Gazoo Racing boss keener on ‘full’ GR SUV than GR Hilux

Eventually selected model will be a strategic one based on the division's limited resources, though at present, no exact details are known.

Next model to get the full Toyota Gazoo Racing treatment will be an SUV. Image: Toyota

Having ruled the possibility of the long rumoured GR Hilux becoming a reality out earlier today, Toyota Gazoo Racing President, Tomoya Takahashi, has indicated that the division is looking towards an SUV as the fifth GR model after the GR Yaris, GR Corolla, GR86 and GR Supra.

Broad line-up

Its line-up consisting of a plethora products, only GR Sport models are currently offered in the shape of the Corolla Cross, Land Cruiser 300, C-HR, Yaris Cross, RAV4 and Fortuner.

Despite denouncing a GR Hilux, but affirming comments made last year by the GR86’s engineering head, Yasunori Suezawa, about the possibility of adding more GR models in the long run, Takahashi remarked that a full bore Gazoo Racing SUV is a priority based on the requirements of some buyers.

Locally built Corolla Cross could be in-line for the full GR makeover. Image: Toyota

“From my point of view, we need a GR SUV. Some people can only use SUVs because they have a family or need space. To expand our brand, maybe an SUV is needed,” Australia’s carexpert.com.au quoted him as saying.

Carefully selected

Though declining to go into detail about which model would be considered, Takahashi admitted that the selected product had to strategic as a result of the GR division’s limited capacity versus BMW’s M division, Mercedes-AMG, Audi Sport and Hyundai’s N brand for example.

GR Sport version of the Land Cruiser 300 currently tops the GR Sport branded SUV range. Image: Toyota

“The GR company only has limited resources, so we need to prioritise,” he said.

Sedan out, SUV in

Back in 2022, US publication MotorTrend claimed a GR-branded sedan had been earmarked for introduction modelled either on the Corolla Sedan, or the Camry that debuted in facelift form at the time.

Just as viable to morph into a full bore GR is the Fortuner GR Sport. Image: headlightmag.com

Unsurprisingly, this has failed to materialised based not only on the global decline in sedan sales bar China, but also the now confirmed interest in the SUV that prove more profitable in the long run.

As stands, no details about the GR SUV are known, however, don’t be surprised if first information does emerge within the coming months, and possibly before the end of the year.

