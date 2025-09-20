VIDEO: Toyota Hilux Legend 55 makes its long overdue arrival

This double cab bakkie is the final swansong before the new Toyota Hilux arrives next year.

After months of internet debate on what the latest in the Legend series of bakkies would offer in terms of styling and spec, with many hoping it would get the Hilux GR-S widebody and the extra power, we can finally say that the Toyota Hilux Legend 55 has made its much-anticipated public debut. But not with a widebody or 165kW of power!

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has, over the years, introduced several special-edition Hilux models that mark important milestones in the bakkie’s journey. The Legend 35 in 2004 was the first, followed by the Legend 40 in 2010, the Legend 45 in 2014, and the Legend 50 in 2019. Each edition carried the Hilux story forward, combining proven toughness with enhancements that reflected the wants of South African drivers at the time.

Fast forward to 2025 and I am simply going to put it to you like it was put us by the Toyota execs at the bakkie’s media launch event last week. TSAM desperately wanted a more bespoke, dare I say, aggressive Legend 55 as a final swansong before the new Toyota Hilux arrives sometime next year.

Visual enhancements

But global demand for the Hilux GR-S remains high. That means the wider rear axle and widebody kit used for this bakkie is not readily available for us to use in South Africa for what is a homegrown, local only, special edition.

So, what do you get with the new Toyota Hilux Legend 55?

On the outside you have Legend 55 badging, a protective front bash plate, branded styling bar, a secure lockable roller shutter, detachable tow bar, rubberised load bin, a shark-fin antenna plus ornamental roof rails and logo projection welcome puddle lights.

The Toyota Hilux Legend 55’s features tailgate assist. Picture: Supplied

You also get central locking for the tailgate and finally tailgate assist. Which in simple terms means that when you open the load bin, the tailgate doesn’t slam open because it weighs more than the bakkie itself. You can now open the tailgate with one hand and still maintain your dignity at the same time.

Finishing off the exterior is Gloss Black treatment for the Legend 55 specific front grill, rear view mirror caps, rear bumper, door handles, over fenders and the alloy wheels.

Tried and trusted oil-burner

Moving into the cabin the Hilux Legend 55 offers chrome-branded scuff plates, heavy-duty rubber floormats, and sport seats with Legend 55 embroidered headrests and a Legend 55 plaque in the centre console. For the rest is pretty much Toyota Hilux as you know it. Which means an analogue instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system, equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a premium nine-speaker JBL audio set-up.

The cabin is a familiar place. Picture: Supplied

Hitting the road, you have the tried and tested 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel doing duty and this is paired with Toyota’s 6-speed automatic transmission. Producing 150kW of power and 500Nm, the engine is up to the task. Obviously the tweaked 165kW/550Nm powerplant from the GR-S would have been nicer. But it is what it is! For the rest, the Hilux Legend 55 drives like a Hilux and feels like a Hilux on the road.

Not so brash and bullish as you thought it would be. But will the Toyota Hilux Legend 55 sell? To coin a phrase used in the marketing campaigns of the Toyota Hilux. “Of course it will. It’s not a bakkie, it’s a Hilux.”

Toyota Hilux Legend 55 pricing

Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 Xtra Cab AT – R728 300

Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 4×4 Xtra Cab AT – R813 700

Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 Double Cab AT – R885 700

Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 4×4 Double Cab AT – R935 900

*Pricing includes nine-services/90 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty.