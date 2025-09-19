Could the Ford Ranger MS-RT be on its way to South Africa?

Visual and dynamics enhancements over standard model turns double cab into ultimate street bakkie.

Ford MS-RT (M-Sport Road Technology), the road-vehicle arm of M-Sport, Ford’s long-time rally partner in the FIA World Rally Championship, has made the Ranger MS-RT available in Thailand. The relevance of Thailand is that is where the Ford Ranger Raptor is built and shipped to South Africa.

Running the 184kW/600 Nm 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel we have come to know in other Ranger’s like the Wildtrak and Platinum, the Ford Ranger MS-RT is said to be the ultimate street bakkie.

Aggressive body styling adds to the Ford Ranger MS-RT sporty character. At the front, you get a bespoke bumper with an integrated splitter and a honeycomb front grille, flanked by LED headlights and signature C-Clamp DLR. Extended wheel arches and sculpted side-skirts give a pronounced side profile, increasing its width by 82mm over other models.

Imposing presence

At the rear of the Ford Ranger MS-RT you have a distinctive cab-spoiler, bumper with motorsport-style diffuser and classic ducktail spoiler. Class-leading design and motorsport heritage means 21-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels running on exclusive, noise-reducing premium tyres, gloss black mirror caps and door handles that complete the styling upgrades.

The Ford Ranger MS-RT guarantees a superior level of handling and controllability on the road, without compromising its one-tonne payload and 3.5-tonne towing capacity. The optimised sports suspension delivers the ideal level of handling and comfort. The final configuration features new, firmer dampers at the front, a retuned rear suspension set-up and an overall 40mm height reduction. This gives the Ranger MS-RT a more sporting stance and provides greater handling precision and stability through corners.

Equipped with the latest in performance, safety and comfort, the Ford Ranger MS-RT cabin offers a hand-crafted eco-leather and suede interior, bespoke sports seat bolsters, and a heated sports steering wheel go alongside Ford’s SYNC4 connectivity via a 12-inch touchscreen making communication and entertainment effortless.

The most recent addition to the stable is the new Ford Ranger MS-RT PHEV (plug-in hybrid), coined the ultimate street truck, electrified.

Ford Ranger MS-RT goes hybrid

This new Ford Ranger MS-RT PHEV combines a 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine with a 75kW electric motor to deliver up to 205kW of power and 690Nm of torque. It offers up to 49km of electric-only range, making it perfect for short trips. Four EV drive modes give you full control over how and when to use electric power. Whether you’re towing, navigating busy streets or heading out fully charged, it’s power that adapts to every drive.

Despite being a plug-in hybrid, this Ford Ranger MS-RT PHEV delivers the same hard-working capability as its diesel counterpart. A one-tonne payload and 3.5-tonne towing capacity means you can bring everything you need. From weekday graft to weekend escape, this is a vehicle that’s indeed ready for anything.

Who knows, there is already a trade path that is open, and the Ford Ranger MS-RT could find itself on a cargo ship. If it does makes it way here (Ford SA has not confirmed any plans), you would be looking at around R1.3 million–R1.4 million at current exchange rates. But this is before local taxes and import duties.