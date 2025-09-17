Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux geared for new Outeniqua 400 race

Scenic route features rugged mountain passes, river crossings and historic ox-wagon trails.

It’s back to action for Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA) in the South African Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC) this weekend in their GR Hilux IMT EVOs.

This is the halfway point of the season and it’s a brand-new addition to the calendar: the Outeniqua 400, set in the breathtaking Langkloof Valley of the Western Cape.

Taking place on 19 and 20 September, this event will be based at Louvain Guest Farm near Uniondale, offering competitors a spectacular new route framed by the Kammanassie, Kouga and Outeniqua Mountain ranges.

ALSO READ: Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux crews on rally-raid podium in Parys

Toyota Hilux GR crew leads the way

With the championship finely poised, TGRSA arrives in the Garden Route in a strong position with Saood Variawa and French co-driver Francois Cazalet leading the overall SARRC standings by 15 points. Team-mates Guy Botterill and Oriol Mena lie in third place, just three points adrift of second.

The Outeniqua 400 promises to be one of the most scenic and technically varied races in recent memory. The 38km Falken Wild Peak Prologue opens proceedings on Friday morning, followed by the 84km stage one later that day. Saturday will see crews take on two loops of 178km each, bringing the total competitive distance to nearly 480km.

Route Director Evan Hutchison has promised competitors “a unique variation of terrain” including fast, open lowlands, rugged mountain passes, river crossings, historic ox-wagon trails dating back to the 1700s and challenging game farm-style tracks. Much of the course is graded to accommodate the wide-track Ultimate T1+ cars. The mix of surfaces — from gravel to grass, rock and sand — will test crews to the limit.

ALSO READ: Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux must take the fight to Ford Ranger

Scenic route

For TGRSA, the goal is clear: consolidate their advantage in the championship while maximising points on an all-new playing field. For Variawa and Cazalet, consistency and a clean run could strengthen their grip on the standings; Botterill and Mena, meanwhile, will be targeting a big result to boost their title ambitions.

With the Langkloof’s dramatic scenery as a backdrop, and a route hailed by the organisers as perhaps “the most challenging and enjoyable” yet; the Outeniqua 400 promises to deliver two days of exhilarating racing.

Fans will be able to follow the action from designated vantage points along the route, while live tracking will once again be available through the free RallySafe App on iOS and Android.