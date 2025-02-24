REPORT: Toyota tipped to debut ‘junior’ Land Cruiser FJ in 2025

Long overdue indirect replacement for the JJ Cruiser will become a reported reality later this year, though with real off-road hardware and based on a body-on-frame platform.

Teaser outline image of the Land Cruiser FJ displayed at the launch of the new Land Cruiser Prado two years ago. Image: Toyota Global YouTube page

Presented in a single outline teaser two years ago at the global unveiling of the new Land Cruiser Prado, apparent more details have been unearthed of the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ ahead of its anticipated debut this year.

Until now…

A model that has remained shrouded in speculation since its teasing, the production version of the FT-4X Concept, shown at the New York International Auto Show eight years ago, had been expected to serve as a retro tribute to the original FJ Cruiser, but without the body-on-frame platform or off-road hardware.

Further shown as the Compact Cruiser EV four years ago, the supposed step-up from the RAV4 was forecasted to use the same unibody TNGA-K platform, and offer a hybrid powertrain with drive either going to the front or all wheels.

Hilux Champ platform

In the latest development though, carscoops.com, citing unnamed sources, allege the FJ will move to the IMV 0 platform used by the Hilux Champ and the Hilux Rangga that went on-sale in Indonesia at the end of last year.

Land Cruiser FJ made its first concept showing as the FT-4X in 2017. Image: Toyota

An evolution of the “regular” IMV used by the current Hilux and Fortuner, the publication further claims the Land Cruiser FJ will indeed have a four-wheel-drive system, a Torsen limited slip differential and no longer the option of a hybrid powertrain rumoured since the Compact Cruiser EV that formed part of Toyota’s future 16 EV product range revealed in 2021.

Instead, the supposed sharing of the same architecture with the Hilux Champ and Hilux Rangga will see likely options consist of the normally aspirated 2.7-litre petrol, and possibly – but not confirmed – the 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel.

Compact Cruiser EV debuted in 2021 as part of Toyota’s 16 vehicle future EV products, in addition to being the “first evolution” of the FT-4X. Image: Toyota Magazine UK

The publication, however, states that market dependency could lead a hybrid eventually being offered, alhough for the moment, no details are known.

Fitting in

Depicted as being a combination of the Prado, the short wheelbase Land Cruiser 70-series and the original FJ Cruiser, the Land Cruiser FJ will suggestively occupy the position below the Land Cruiser Prado as Toyota’s most affordable off-roader when it goes on-sale.

Not expected to be the niche offering as the FJ Cruiser was, it will likely become the brand’s de facto model above the RAV4 in markets where the Fortuner isn’t sold.

Reported to be unveiled later this year, details continue to remain under wraps, however, expect a clearer picture to emerge within the coming weeks and months.

