Volkswagen rejigs Tiguan’s price with trio of newly added models

Local line-up now includes the flagship 2.0 TSI and the 2.0 TDI that was meant to go on-sale in November last year.

Although priced and specced at its official unveiling last year, Volkswagen has now officially introduced the TDI and flagship TSI derivatives of the all-new Tiguan as part of a price rejig to the entire line-up.

Two TSI’s, one TDI

Delayed from its original market launch of November, the oil-burning 2.0 TDI comes in mid-spec Life and top-spec R-Line grades, with the standard availability of the 4Motion all-wheel-drive on both.

The former also becoming the most affordable Tiguan with an all-paw system, the unit develops 110kW/340Nm and, as with the rest of the range, is mated to a seven-speed DSG selected by the new steering column-mounted lever.

Claimed top speed is 207 km/h, with Volkswagen reporting a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 9.4 seconds. Fuel consumption is reported to be 6.6 L/100 km.

Debuting in the first quarter of 2025 as planned, the 2.0 TSI tops the Tiguan range exclusively in R-Line guise and with the 4Motion system as well.

Producing 140kW/350Nm, the most powerful third generation Tiguan to date will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds, and hit a top speed of 225 km/h. Claimed fuel consumption is 8.3 L/100 km.

Flagship 2.0 TSI will solely be offered in R-Line grade, whereas the 2.0 TDI will have the option of Life or R-Line. Picture: Volkswagen

Unchanged, the 1.4 TSI remains the entry-level power unit, powering the unbadged base model, Life and R-Line with outputs of 110kW/250Nm.

As with the TDI, the smallest petrol engine, Tiguan will do 207 km/h and get from 0-100 km/h in 9.2 seconds. Its claimed fuel consumption is 7.6 L/100 km.

Spec

On the specification front, all variants come standard with tri-zone climate control, a leather-trimmed multi-function steering wheel, the 12.3-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, Park Assist, LED headlights and the 12.9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Illuminated decorative inserts and the black Varenna leather seats are both standard accommodations of the R-Line. Picture: Volkswagen

Upping the ante, the Life gains ambient lighting, Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights, folding electric mirrors, black roof rails and, as on the base variant, fabric seats plus the 17-inch Bari alloy wheels.

Besides its sportier bumpers, door sills, 19-inch Coventry alloys and badging, the R-Line additionally receives illuminated decorative inserts, 20 more ambient colours for a total of 30, a heated R-Line specific steering wheel, silver roof rails and the ErgoActive seats trimmed in Varenna leather with heating, cooling, massage and electric adjustment for the fronts.

Price

Unchanged is the Tiguan’s warranty and service plan, comprising a three-year/120 000 km and five-year/90 000 km plan respectively.

Tiguan 1.4 TSI DSG – R664 500

Tiguan 1.4 TSI Life DSG – R716 900

Tiguan 1.4 TSI R-Line DSG – R781 600

Tiguan 2.0 TDI Life 4Motion DSG – R770 800

Tiguan 2.0 TDI R-Line 4Motion DSG – R851 500

Tiguan 2.0 TSI R-Line 4 Motion DSG – R852 600

