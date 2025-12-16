Toyota enters next performance phase with GR GT and GR GT3

Both models will officially enter production in 2027.

Toyota Gazoo Racing has revealed the next phase of its performance programme in the shape of the pre-production versions of the GR GT, and its racing equivalent, the GR GT3.

Set to become the most powerful Gazoo Racing-badged models ever made, both will enter production in 2027, with the latter, as per its name, taking up the role of Toyota’s GT3 motorsport challenger.

Electrified V8

Devised as a “road-legal race car for purists”, the GR GT also debuts an engine rumoured as far back as 2019.

Official production starts in 2027. Picture: Toyota Gazoo Racing

Reported in 2020 has having been cancelled, the all-new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 makes its entry into the GR GT, but with the inclusion of an electric motor as part of the rear transaxle layout.

According to Toyota, the setup has a targeted output of more than 470kW/850Nm, which will go to the rear wheels through a brand-new eight-speed automatic gearbox.

No details of the interior were revealed. Picture: Toyota Gazoo Racing

Designed from the off to be as aerodynamic as possible, with Toyota’s running in the World Endurance Championship said to have played a part, the GR GT will have a top speed of 320km/h when it goes into production.

GR GT3

At the end other end of the spectrum, the GR GT3 has the same aluminium body as the GR GT, but with a more lightweight structure, lower centre of gravity and race-tuned suspension as opposed to the former’s forged aluminium double wishbone front and rear design.

Mounted on racing tyres rather than the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s fitted to the GT, the GT3 uses the same engine, but without the electrical system. No outputs were provided.

GR GT3 will form the basis of Toyota’s GT3 racing programme. Picture: Toyota Gazoo Racing

More in 2027

Said to have been tested extensively on public roads, the Fuji Speedway and the Nürburgring Nordschleife, both the GR GT and GR GT3 will be detailed more extensively come 2027.

