Suzuki puts sub-R500 000 sticker price on incoming Across

Across displaces the Grand Vitara as Suzuki South Africa's new flagship SUV.

Ahead of its local market launch next week, Suzuki has released price and technical details of the all-new Across.

New range-topper

Depicted being loaded onto a cargo ship at the end of January, the Across slots-in above the Grand Vitara as the brand’s new flagship SUV.

Based on the Indian-market Victoris instead of the Toyota RAV4 as in Europe, the Across will have a three-model line-up, all powered by a mild-hybrid petrol engine.

Unveiled in India last September, the Across has dimensions of 4 360 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 600 mm, height of 1 655 mm and width of 1 795 mm.

This makes it 15 mm longer and 10 mm taller than the Grand Vitara. No details regarding ground clearance or luggage capacity were revealed.

No K15B, but still 1.5

Up front, and in a reversal of recent Suzuki models, the Across uses the newer 1.5-litre K15C engine instead of the proven, but older, K15B.

Inclusive of the mild-hybrid system, the unit makes 76kW/139Nm, which goes to the front wheels either via a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

Unlike the Victoris, the self-charging hybrid has not been allocated to the Across, nor has the AllGrip all-wheel drive system.

Likely spec

Launching on 18 March, Suzuki Auto South Africa hasn’t disclosed any specification details apart from the GL and GLX trim levels.

Based on the Victoris, expect items such as dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger and a panoramic sunroof.

Final specification will be announced at the Across’ official launch. Picture: Suzuki

Also likely is a seven or 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Head-Up Display, ventilated and electric front seats and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster.

Safety and driver assistance systems are set to consist of:

six airbags;

front and rear parking sensors;

360-degree camera system;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Forward Collision Warning;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Lane Keep Assist;

Lane Change Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Departure Warning

Price

Going on-sale after the official media launch, the Across’ pricing includes a five-year/200 000 km warranty and a four-year/60 000 km service plan.

Across 1.5 GL – R349 900

Across 1.5 GL AT – R372 900

Across 1.5 GLX AT – R464 900

