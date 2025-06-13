Self-charging hybrid Toyota Land Cruiser 300 finally arrives, but…

Approved for Australia from 2026, for the moment, the hybrid is an unknown for South Africa.

Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid has been given a different frontal design from the normal petrol version. Image: Toyota Qatar

First reported six years ago as heading for the then still-born Land Cruiser 300, Toyota has quietly introduced the long rumoured hybrid variant in select Middle Eastern markets only.

Torquier than LX

Available in two trim levels in the United Arab Emirates, VX-R and GR Sport, and three in Qatar, VX, VX-R and GR Sport, the simply titled Land Cruiser HEV adopts a self-charging petrol-based setup rather than the diesel-electric combination rumoured in 2019.

ALSO READ: Hybrid power loading for Toyota Land Cruiser and Hilux

The same configuration as upscale brand Lexus’ LX 700h, the hybrid Land Cruiser combines the familiar 3.5 litre badged 3.4i litre twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor and battery for a total system output of 336kW/790Nm.

Biggest change at the rear is the HEV badge on the tailgate. Image: Toyota UAE

Down five kilowatts but up 140Nm on the LX, the system is once again mated to a hybrid optimised 10-speed automatic gearbox, which sends the amount of twist to all four corners via the full-time four-wheel-drive system with low range.

Subtly exterior change

Besides the unique Gazoo Racing exterior changes that comes with the GR Sport, both the VX and VX-R, regardless of market, differ subtly from the regular Land Cruiser 300 by means of not only the HEV badges, but a restyled bumper, outer grille surround, a new lower air intake and different fog light bezels.

Interior has not undergone massive changes from the conventional petrol-powered Land Cruiser 300. Image: Toyota UAE

Inside, and bar hybrid specific readouts with the infotainment system and instrument cluster, the HEV appears otherwise identical to the normal Land Cruiser 300, which in the Middle East derives motivation from either the non-electrified twin-turbo V6, or the long-serving normally aspirated 4.0 litre V6.

Unsurprisingly absent is the 3.3 litre turbodiesel V6 available in South Africa and Australia.

Not yet approved

Reportedly approved for the latter from the first quarter of next year, according to drive.com.au, pricing in the UAE ranges from 389 900 (R1 910 379) to 409 900 dirham (R2 008 372), and from 385 000 (R1 898 235) to 405 000 riyal (R1 996 845) in Qatar.

As stands, no word about the Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid coming to South Africa has been made, although if approved, expect it to arrive possibly after the start of sales Down Under in 2026.

Presently, the five model Land Cruiser 300 range starts at R1 512 100 for the 3.3d GX-R and ends at R2 130 000 for the twin-turbo petrol V6 GR Sport.

NOW READ: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 heading the diesel/electric route?