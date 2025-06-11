Arriving soon: What to expect from Foton’s ‘American’ bakkie pair

Positioned above the Tunland G7, the V7 and V9 are both expected to arrive in South Africa at the same time as Australia i.e. between July and September.

The Ford F-150-styled Tunland V7 will be positioned between the Tunland G7 and Tunland V9. Picture: Foton Australia

Approved for South Africa last year, Foton has provided subtle hints of the incoming Tunland V7 and V9 via the opening of a “register of interest” page on its website in Australia.

Shown to the public at the Melbourne Motor Show in April, the V7 and V9, known as the Mars 7 and Mars 9 in China, will go on sale Down Under between July and September, reportedly the same timeframe as South Africa.

Look familiar?

The step-ups from the Tunland G7 that go under the Tunland Yutu name in the People’s Republic, the V7 pays a distinct glance to the Ford F-150, while the V9 appears more similar to not only the Ram 1500, but also the smaller South America-only Ram Rampage.

Despite having faded into relative obscurity since being announced at Foton’s local relaunch event last year, Foton Australia’s website confirms both as being the recipient of a mild-hybrid 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, and with an electronic part-time four-wheel-drive system sourced from BorgWarner.

Whereas the Tunland V7 will use a conventional leaf spring rear suspension layout, the V9 will have a coil spring setup similar to the Nissan Navara, and an interior described as “SUV-like” with “advanced safety tech” and “practical features”.

Specs

Expected to rival the Great Wall Motors (GWM) P500, higher-end versions of the Ford Ranger, its Volkswagen Amarok twin and the Toyota Hilux 48V when sales eventually start, power and torque outputs for Australia will be similar to South Africa, namely 120kW/450Nm.

For the V7, buyers will have the option of a six-speed manual gearbox as on the entry-level Tunland G7 or a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic, while the V9 will only be offered with the latter. Other known details are a 3 500 kg tow rating and a ground clearance of 240 mm for both.

Ram-aping Tunland V9 will be the marque’s eventual flagship in South Africa. Picture: Foton Australia

Dimensionally, the Tunland V7 measures 5 797 mm long, 1 910 mm high and 2 090 mm wide, with its wheelbase stretching 3 505 mm.

By comparison, the Tunland G7 has an overall length of 5 340 mm, height of 1 870 mm, width of 1 940 mm and wheelbase of 3 110 mm.

Interior of a Philippine-spec Tunland V9. Picture: Foton Philippines Facebook page

In the case of the Tunland V9, the Ram look-alike has a length of 5 617 mm, height of 2 090 mm, width of 2 000 mm and wheelbase of 3 355 mm.

Known specification items, which will vary depending on the model and trim grade, include front and rear locking differentials, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated electric front seats, a suite of Level 2.5 autonomous driving systems, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch infotainment system.

More soon

Already on sale in the Philippines and reportedly from later this month in Brazil, according to motor1.com, Brazil, clearer details for South Africa are expected in due course.

As a refresher, the Tunland G7 range starts at R328 900 for the single-cab Hi-Rider and ends at R599 900 for the double-cab Limited 4×4 automatic.

Additional information from foton.com.au and drive.com.au.

