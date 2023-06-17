LISTEN: Why Toyota Vitz is a steal at under R190k

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Decreasing prices are a sight for sore eyes and that is why cash-strapped consumers should take notice of the Toyota Vitz.

The Vitz, which replaces the Toyota Agya as the carmaker’s most affordable car, is over R10 000 cheaper than its predecessor.

In this week’s Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring‘s Jaco van der Merwe discusses the significance of the Toyota Vitz’s price with Charl Bosch. And how it stacks up to the few sub-R200k offerings left in South Africa.

While the Toyota Agya shared a platform with the Daihatsu Ayla, the Toyota Vitz shares its underpinnings with the Suzuki Celerio. It is the latest collaboration between the two manufacturers which also includes the Starlet and Baleno.

Unlike the Suzuki Celerio, which is offered in five derivatives, the Vitz are only available in three models. The base model at R189 900 alongside the top-spec Xr in both manual at R219 900 and automated manual (AMT) at R239 900.

Value for money

In base spec, the Vitz features more specifications than the Agya did. These include vehicle stability control, rear parking sensors and chrome grille accents.

In Xr guise, the Toyota Vitz’s improvements over the Agya’s are impressive. It gets 15-inch alloy wheels, power windows, four speakers and front fog lamps. Plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, engine stop/start system and hill-assist control on AMT models.

It also features an immobiliser and alarm, electric side mirrors, rear window wiper and washer, tachometer and remote door locking.

Toyota Vitz frugal

As far as boot space goes, the Vitz’s boot is at 295 litres 35 litres bigger than that of the Agya. This means it is the biggest in its class, beating the Renault Kwid (279 litres).

Apart from saving on the purchase price, buyers are also set to score at the pumps. Toyota claims the manual version will only sip 4.4 litres per 100 km and the AMT 4.2 L/100 km.

The Toyota Vitz is powered by a 49 kW/89 Nm three-pot 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

It is sold with a two-year/30 000 km service plan and three-year/100 000 km warranty.