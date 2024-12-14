Plumtree backs Sharks to shut down Pollard, take fifth win in row

The Sharks are down a few players due to injury but head coach John Plumtree says their Champions Cup match against Leicester is an excellent opportunity for new players.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree says that while his team have suffered several injuries, they are still strong enough to beat Leicester Tigers in front of a sold-out Welford Road Stadium in England in the Champions Cup on Saturday (kick-off 7.30pm).

The Sharks are looking to win their fifth game in a row after scoring five tries during their 39–21 victory against Exeter Chiefs in their first pool match. They were the only South African team to win in Europe on the weekend.

Leicester lost 42–28 against French side Union Bordeaux Bègles in their Champions Cup opener. However, like the Sharks, they are also in good form, sitting third on the Premiership table with five wins from seven games in recent weeks.

Sharks up against ‘unbelievable, quality team’

Plumtree said his team, led by back-row rising star Phepsi Buthelezi, are strong enough to beat anyone.

“They get A for effort, there are days when a team gets one over us and then good on them but don’t expect us to roll over,” he said.

He added the cool weather in England was a relief for the players from Durban, and aside from some logistical issues upon arrival, they are good to go.

Sharks prop Vincent Koch agreed, saying it felt as if there had been a 30°C drop in temperature between Durban and the UK.

Koch said the Sharks had a good training session in England on Thursday and expect a tough match against an “unbelievable, quality team”.

“There are a few changes in the team and it gives a few of the young guys a great opportunity to prove themselves.”

He said Leicester are a proud team with excellent players.

Sharks aim to shut down Handré Pollard

Plumtree said analysis and preparation had been done on Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard.

“We have to make sure Handré Pollard doesn’t dominate the game with his kicking game,” the coach said.

“Playing against a player of the qual of Handré Pollard means we have to design a plan around how we deal with his skill sets. You can’t solely focus on one player but he is obviously a big one for them.”

He highlighted discipline as being key to ensuring Pollard does not have too many kicks at goal.

Plumtree added that the English side have excellent ball carriers as well and the Sharks will have to counter this by going back to the basics.

“We have to force our game on them, create opportunities, get territory and put pressure on them.”

Both teams lost in the quarter-finals of last year’s Champions Cup by more than 30-point margins.