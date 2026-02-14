Trail seeking with Ford’s Ranger Double Cab XLT

If you are in any way interested, or involved in mountain biking, you should know about the Ford Trailseeker MTB Series. It is only the biggest single-day mountain bike series in the world.

The Ford Trailseeker MTB Series consists of six events across four provinces. Banhoek Valley Conservancy in the Western Cape kicked things off on 31 January. Here, pro riders Matt Beers and Candice Lill claimed victory.

Every race is an adventure

The action now now moves to Gauteng with Cradle Moon hosting the series on 2 May, followed by a jump over to the North West province for the Van Gaalen leg on 6 June. Sondela Nature Reserve in Bela-Bela plays host on 27 June. Then it is back to Gauteng on 1 August for the Die Bosveld event. Wellington in the Western Cape on 12 September will wrap things up for the 2026 series.

From weekend warrior to racing snake, and fast singletrack to sweeping farm roads, every race is an outdoor adventure. I know, because I have done them. And will be doing them again this year with a Ford Ranger by my side as always.

ALSO READ: Final fling in the Ford Ranger XLT before bakkie range ‘evolves’

The Silverback Stratos AL1 his designed for weekend fun. Picture: Mark Jones.

Chrome is the XLT hallmark

Talking of which, let me tell you about our long-term Ford Ranger XLT that we currently have in our test fleet. The XLT slots in perfectly above the entry level XL spec and suitably below the Wildtrak and Raptor stuff. Where the entry level XL starts out with a decent range of standard features, the XLT gets more luxury and safety. And this it does without breaking the bank at the top end of the leisure bakkie segment.

Externally the XLT is defined by the Ranger’s distinctive C-clamp LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, front fog lamps and optional LED taillights. The bakkie also boasts a front grille dominated by a chrome centre bar as well as many other chrome accents.

There is a styling pack that is available with black treatment for the front grille, mirrors and door handles, with the addition of a black sports bar, painted accent colours for the front and rear bumpers and fog lamp bezels. I prefer the blacked-out treatment, but many love the chrome that has been the hallmark of a Ford Ranger XLT over the years. You also get body-colour mirrors, door handles and rear bumper if you don’t like the blacked-out treatment.

A class leading towing capacity of 3 500 kg is on offer. Picture: Mark Jones.

The Ford Ranger XLT is also equipped with running boards as well as a towbar to make the most of the bakkie’s 3 500kg towing capacity. Or in our case, lug a mountain bike and rack around. The cool side steps provide proper ease of access to the load bin for when you want to get your dirty gear out of the back of the bakkie.

Top of the list is safety

While on the inside you get things like smart keyless entry with a push-button start system and easy to clean cloth seats, in front of the driver you have a digital instrument cluster and full-size centre infotainment screen. The SYNC 4 audio system gets an upgrade to six speakers.

Other conveniences include electrically adjustable mirrors that offer a heating and auto-folding function when the bakkie is locked. The front windows can be opened or closed via the remote with the global open/close function, should you so desire. Pull-out cupholders are also integrated into the instrument panel.

Some of the standard safety features to be found on the Ford Ranger XLT are an electrochromatic interior mirror, rain-sensing windscreen wipers and automatic headlight activation, a rear-view camera with front and rear parking sensors, and cruise control.

Bi-turbo is to be discontinued

The Ford Ranger XLT can be had in 4×2 and 4×4, and with a six-speed auto when fitted with the 2.0-litre single turbodiesel engine, and a 10-speed auto when fitted with the bi-turbo diesel unit. But this is all about to change soon as mentioned in our introduction article last month.

The punchy 154kW/500Nm, 2.0-litre bi-turbo is being discontinued, and the 125kW/405Nm, 2.0-litre single turbo diesel like our long-term car will remain. But now with the 10-speed automatic transmission only.

Don’t ask me too much about all this right now. We are also waiting keenly for the official launch and pricing of the new model range line-up. And as soon as we have it nailed down, we will bring it to you.

Colour coded rear bumpers complete the package. Picture: Mark Jones.

Upgrade Packs on offer

What we also don’t know enough is what Upgrade Packs there will be for the incoming Ford Ranger. Right now, there are six Upgrade Packs available on the XLT. And I am very happy to report that we have most of them.

This means that our Ford Ranger XLT has dual-zone climate control with rear vents, wireless charging pad, embedded navigation for the SYNC 4 system, and spare accessory switches.

Safety upgrades come in the form of a Collision Mitigation System (with Pre-Collision Assist, Dynamic Brake Support, Forward Collision Warning and Automated Emergency Braking), Post-Impact Braking, Lane Keep Assist (with Lane-Keeping and Road Departure warning) and automatic high-beam headlight activation.

ALSO READ: Ford Ranger XLT ‘cooled’ down with limited run Chill Grey touches

The best of both brands out on the trails. Picture: Mark Jones.

Competitive pricing

So, as you can see, there is way more to the XLT than initially meets the eye. And with a suggested retail price of R767 000, it fits right in the middle of cheap and expensive.

Included as standard is a four-year/120 000km warranty, six-year/90 000km service plan, four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. The recommended service interval is 15 000km or annually, whichever occurs first.

Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 165 000km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200 000km. While the Roadside Assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.