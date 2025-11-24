Toyota prices subtly reworked again Rumion

Second update in two years brings subtle aesthetic changes and expanded safety items.

Having gone under the knife for the first time two years ago, Toyota has availed yet more upgrades to the new four-year old seven-seat Rumion.

Not only aesthetics

Introduced as the replacement for the Avanza, the rebadged version of the Suzuki Ertiga not only receives interior and cosmetic tweaks, but also structural changes for what Toyota describes as improving practicality.

As such, all of the roof pillars have been widened by 22 mm, the roof itself made 120 mm wider and the rear overhang increased by 40 mm.

Building on the changes from two years ago, the Rumion’s aesthetic revisions comprise new taillight clusters, the standard fitting of the roof spoiler on all trim grades, and a new rear bumper.

Biggest changes have been to the rear facia. Image: Toyota

On the colour front, seven hues remain available: Cedar Brown, Azure Blue, Premier Liquid Silver, Autumn Blaze Red, Mystic Pearl White, Shadow Black Pearl and Seal Grey Metallic.

Inside

Specification-wise, the S, SX and TX trim levels remain, however, the latter pair now come standard with type-C USB ports in place of the older type-A outlets.

Design of the interior has been changed. Image: Toyota

New three-point safety belts in the second row, three instead of two headrests in the third row and side as well as curtain airbags complete the interior.

Same power

Up front, the Suzuki-made 1.5 K15B engine continues without change, meaning outputs off 77kW/138Nm directed to the front wheels through either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Price

Now available, all Rumions are, again, covered by a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a four service/60 000 km service plan.

Rumion 1.5 S – R307 900

Rumion 1.5 SX – R353 800

Rumion 1.5 SX AT – R373 400

Rumion 1.5 TX – R383 000

Rumion 1.5 TX AT – R403 600

