Toyota Rumion pricing uncovered after mid-life overhaul

One of the original models rebadged under its partnership agreement with Suzuki, the Toyota Rumion has quietly benefitted from a mid-life facelift just under two years after making its local market debut.

The changes

Hinted back in 2020, the replacement for the Avanza continues to be modelled on the Suzuki Ertiga, but with a restyled front-end derived from the new Innova Hycross sold in India since earlier this year.

Seemingly, nothing has changed at the rear, with the same applying to the S, SX and TX trim level denominators.

Based on information from cars.co.za, and Toyota’s website, the Rumion’s revised aesthetic comprises a new mesh grille with chrome surrounds on the TX, a redesigned lower air intake with chrome detailing again on the TX, restyled headlights, revised fog lamps bezels and new 15-inch alloy wheels on the flagship.

Bar new alloy wheels on the TX, the rear and side profiles both remain unchanged. Image: Toyota.

Based on the images, little has changed inside, bar a switch from dark to a lighter shade of imitation wood on the dashboard and steering wheel of the TX.

Spec

Still providing seating for seven, specification items on the S includes ABS, EBD and dual front airbags, colour coded bumpers, 15-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, all around electric windows, rear parking sensors and Vehicle Stability Control.

Lighter shade of faux wood has been applied to the interior. Image: Toyota.

Up next, the SX adds body coloured door handles and retractable electric mirrors, a reverse camera, remote central locking, multi-function steering wheel, rear conditioning vents, a four-speaker sound system, infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Hill Start Assist on automatic versions.

Sitting at the top of the range, the TX, in addition to the new alloy wheels, wood detailing and fog lamps, comes standard with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six-speaker audio, keyless entry, automatic air conditioning and push-button start.

Same drivetrain

Underneath the bonnet, the Suzuki-made 1.5 K15B petrol engine continues unchanged with outputs of 77kW/138Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range, with a four-speed automatic optional on the SX and TX.

Colours

In total, the Rumion’s colour palette now spans seven options; Cedar Brown, Azure Blue, Mystic White Pearl, Seal Grey Metallic, Premium Liquid Silver, Shadow Black Pearl and Autumn Blaze Red.

Price

As before, each Rumion’s sticker price includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a four service/60 000 km service plan.

Based on Toyota South Africa Motors’ website, only the S and SX feature pricing with those of the TX expected in due course.

Rumion 1.5 S – R296 600

Rumion 1.5 SX – R331 600

Rumion 1.5 SX AT – R351 700

Rumion 1.5 TX – TBA

Rumion 1.5 TX AT – TBA

