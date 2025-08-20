Updated GWM P500 bakkie swops out chrome for black touches

New look features black grille, roof rails and mirrors plus smoked glass headlamps.

Didn’t like all the bright chrome on the GWM P500? Now you can order this larger-than-life bakkie with added attitude and a bold new look that features blacked-out exterior details.

Coming in at over five meters long and two metres wide, the GWM P500 is not a bakkie that easily blends into the background. But this latest styling update dials up the drama with black design cues that add further distinction to imposing silhouette. A gloss black grille commands attention up front, while new black roof rails and mirrors signal add further touches. The styling bar is now also finished in black. LED headlights and smoked glass tail lamps add to the look.

“The P500 already leads in performance, comfort and innovation. Now its design reflects that same leadership. It’s bold, modern and unmistakably forward-thinking. This update goes beyond style – it’s about making a statement,” says Floyd Ramabulana, head of marketing at GWM South Africa.

Choice of two powertrains

The GWM P500 is available with two advanced powertrains: a high-output turbo diesel and a self-charging petrol-electric hybrid (HEV).

Topping the range is the 2.0T HEV variant – the first full hybrid bakkie in South Africa. It produces 255kW of power and 648Nm of torque and among the most powerful local bakkies.

Paired with a smooth nine-speed automatic transmission and standard 4×4 capability across the range, it delivers both instant torque and improved control across any terrain.

The GWM P500 also offers a towing capacity of 3 500kg, giving drivers a mix of power, precision and efficiency. A conventional 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine is also available, offering a solid 135kW/480Nm.

With selectable low-range gears, front and rear diff locks and a 3 350mm wheelbase, the P500 is equally at home towing, trailering or trailblazing. An electric rear sliding window, 28 load box anchor points and a load box lamp ensure its work-ready functionality matches its off-road ability.

Tech fest inside

Inside, it sets a new standard for luxury in the double-cab market. Upholstered in premium black Nappa leather trim, the interior features electric, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, as well as independently heated and cooled rear seats with power adjustment.

The cabin also offers two infotainment screen options – 12.3 or 14.6 inches – depending on the grade, and the system is supported by a 10-speaker Harman Infinity audio setup. Front and rear wireless charging, a sunroof and a four-way adjustable steering column create an environment that feels closer to high-end SUV than utility vehicle. Rear passengers are equally well catered for, with features like individual climate controls and centre armrest with wireless charging.

P500 owners can expect class-leading safety systems that are normally found in luxury vehicles. These include the likes of Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and a Driver Fatigue Monitoring System. Also, standard is a 360-degree camera system, seven airbags (including a centre airbag), Rear Cross-Traffic Warning System and Front Collision Warning.

GWM P500 pricing

P500 2.4T 9AT 4X4 Luxury – R799 900

P500 2.4T 9AT 4X4 Super Luxury – R889 900

P500 2.0T HEV 9HAT 4X4 Ultra Luxury – R999 900

*Pricing includes seven-year / 200 000km warranty, eight-year / 150 000km high-voltage battery warranty on HEV and seven-year / 75 000km service plan.