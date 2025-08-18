Traction reduced as GWM prices 2WD Tank 300 Diesel

Line-up now spans seven models and the top-selling diesel range a total of three.

Great Wall Motors (GWM) South Africa has expanded the diesel-engined Tank 300 range with the inclusion of a new two-wheel drive variant below the pair of four-wheel drive derivatives.

No heart change

Based on the entry-level four-wheel drive Super Luxury, the simply titled Luxury doesn’t differ aesthetically, bar the loss of the 4WD decal on its tailgate.

As with the 4WDs, the Luxury retains the in-house developed 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine, whose 135kW/480Nm now goes to the rear wheels via the nine-speed automatic gearbox. Fuel consumption is a claimed 7.7 L/100 km.

Spec

In terms of specification, the Luxury retains the majority of the Super Luxury’s items, namely the transparent underbody camera, locking rear differential, the pair of 12.3-inch displays, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights, nine-speaker sound system and wireless Apple CarPlay plus Android Auto.

Taking care of safety is the 360-degree camera system, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist and Rear Collision Warning.

Colours and price

As with the four-wheel drives, the Luxury can be finished in one of five colours: white, grey, black, orange and Mars Red.

Its inclusion upped the diesel Tank 300 range to three; the Luxury’s sticker price includes a seven-year/200 000 km warranty and seven-year/75 000 km service plan as standard.

Tank 300 2.4T Luxury AT – R649 900

Tank 300 2.4T Super Luxury 4WD AT – R699 900

Tank 300 2.4T Ultra Luxury 4WD AT – R739 900

Tank 300 2.0T Super Luxury 4WD AT – R729 950

Tank 300 2.0T Ultra Luxury 4WD AT – R779 950

Tank 300 HEV Super Luxury AT – R855 950

Tank 300 HEV Ultra Luxury AT – R929 950

