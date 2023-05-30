Sophisticated Lexus UX keeps up with the times

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

When you analyse the specification sheet of the Lexus UX in EX trim, it seems kind of silly to refer to a car this well equipped as an “entry level” offering.

But every model line-up needs a starting point. And the words “entry level” are assigned purely by default in this case.

To prove this, the most of the recent updates to the range were not reserved for the top-end SE and F Sport models. Instead, they are spread across the range.

We recently drove the updated Lexus UX EX to put the enhancement to the test.

Plush interior

The highlight of the updates are the enhanced 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system without trackpad. In addition, there is an improved cloud-based navigation system, wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto via cable. And a new “sashiko” pleating effect in its interior.

These updates do not make the Lexus UX’s interior any more sophisticated than before. But they keep the crossover SUV up to date with its rivals. The typical Lexus craftsmanship – especially at this price point – gives rival premium brands a run for their money.

The new infotainment screen has been brought forward for ease of use. Picture: Lexus

Since 2021, the Lexus UX has only used one powertrain, a hybrid combination of a 2.0-litre petrol engine and an electric motor. On its own, the internal combustion mill produces 107kW of power and 180Nm, while the total system output goes up to of 135kW. This is sent to the front wheels via CVT transmission.

Lexus claims fuel consumption as low as 4.5 litres per 100km is possible on a combined cycle.

With our travels restricted to city traffic for the week we spent in the UX, we achieved 6.7 L/100km.

Lexus UX a smooth ride

The Lexus UX is certainly no race car, as its 0 to 100 km/h time of 8.5 seconds would indicate. But it is no slouch, either. When you do need additional urge, there is plenty of oomph despite some typical CVT droning. Under normal circumstances the quiet cabin makes the ride a very sophisticated one.

Aimed at first-time premium buyers, the updated Lexus UX does a good job of staying fresh in the departments that matter to younger buyers.

Priced at R832 900, the Lexus UX EX is sold standard with a seven-year/105 000km warranty and full maintenance plan. Plus an additional eight-year/195 000km hybrid battery warranty.

