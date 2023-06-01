Newly named, all-trekking Subaru Crosstrek gets stickered

By Charl Bosch

The announcement made towards the latter stages of last month, Subaru has kick June off by confirming price and specification details of the new Crosstrek.

Effectively the replacement for the XV that carried the Crosstrek name from the onset in some markets, most notably in North America, the newcomer retains its placing as Subaru South Africa’s most affordable model based, once again, on the Impreza hatchback.

New name

Dimensionally unchanged from its predecessor, but riding on a stiffened-up version of the Global Platform architecture, the Crosstrek receives a revised front suspension, new liquid-filled engine mounts and retuned electric power steering as part of its “underneath-the-skin” adaptions.

More angularly styled than the XV, the Crosstrek has also been redesigned inside and on the specification front, will again be offered in two trim levels; iL and iS.

Spec

Unsurprisingly, the differences in spec does translate into a sparsely equipped iL, which gets 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard, along with dual-zone climate control, fabric seats, Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights, keyless entry and a tyre pressure monitor, plus the following:

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

11.6-inch Starlink infotainment system;

nine airbags;

Hill Descent Control;

Hill Start Assist

Compact profile from the XV remains. Image: Subaru

Reserved for the iS is an HD infotainment setup, wireless smartphone charger, leather seats with the fronts being electric and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Standard on both derivatives is Subaru’s X-Mode off-road system five modes; Mud, Snow/Gravel and Deep Snow, plus an expanded EyeSight array of safety and driver assistance tech comprising an improved forward facing camera, a new electric brake booster for the Pre-Collision Assist, improved Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Interior receives the new 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment system. Image: Subaru

Carried over but revised from the XV is Traffic Sign Recognition and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, although new on the list is Lane Centering, Rear Seat Alert and Automatic Braking for the Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

No power change

As previously speculated, Subaru has retained the engine from the XV for the Crosstrek, namely the normally aspirated 2.0-litre flat-four Boxer that sends 115kW/196Nm through a revised Lineartronic CVT to all four wheels via the rally-derived Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. Claimed fuel consumption is 7.2 L/100 km.

Colours and Price

In total, Subaru has made the Crosstrek available in nine colours; Pure Red, Oasis Blue, Ice Silver Metallic, Crystal White Pearl, Magnetite Grey Metallic, Crystal Black Silica, Sapphire Blue Pearl, Sun Blaze Pearl and Offshore Blue Metallic.

Pricing kicks off at R579 000 for the iL with the iS retailing from R669 000. Included in both model’s sticker prices is a five-year/150 000 km maintenance plan.

