Nipped-and-tucked Mitsubishi Xpander officially priced

Charl Bosch

Having made its debut in Thailand towards the end of last year, Mitsubishi has now announced pricing details for the refreshed Xpander.

A model that has been dominating the seven-seat compact MPV segment in said country since its debut five years ago, the updates for South Africa are largely identical and comprise Mitsubishi’s latest Dynamic Shield grille, restyled headlights and daytime running LEDs, new LED taillights and redesigned fog lamps.

T-shaped taillights now feature LED diodes .

While dimensionally unchanged from the model that debuted at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in November, Mitsubishi has upped the ground clearance on all models to 225mm thanks to the inclusion of new alloy wheels across the range.

ALSO READ: Eclipse Cross inspired facelift Mitsubishi Xpander revealed

Inside, the Xpander gets the upgraded automatic air-conditioning system, new centre console, air vents and armrests, but not the new freestanding touchscreen infotainment system.

For South Africa, Mitsubishi has opted not to introduces the new freestanding touchscreen infotainment system.

Instead, the existing seven-inch display continues, still with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and display for the reverse camera. South African models also loose out on the new multi-function steering wheel as well as the two-tone colour option offered exclusively in Asia.

Aside from standard specification continuing unchanged, along with the additional 120mm of added length that formed part of the facelift, Mitsubishi has also retained the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces an unchanged 77kW/141Nm.

Xpander retains the seven-seat layout as standard .

Paired once again either to a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed automatic, the Xpander has a claimed fuel consumption of 6.7 L/100 km for the former seven-litres per 100 km for the latter, with drive going to front wheels only.

As before, 16-inch alloy wheels on fitted to manual models with the automatic boasting 17-inch alloys.

Price

Resplendent with new suspension mounting points, larger shock absorbers and new dampers, the Xpander, which once again takes aim at the Suzuki Ertiga/Toyota Rumion and new Honda BR-V, comes as standard with a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a two-year/30 000 km service plan.