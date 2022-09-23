Motoring

Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
2 minute read
23 Sep 2022
7:55 am

Nipped-and-tucked Mitsubishi Xpander officially priced

Eclipse Cross inspired restyling includes a subtly revised interior, but no changes underneath the bonnet.

Updated Mitsubishi Xpander priced
Xpander now sports the same front facia design as the Eclipse Cross.

Having made its debut in Thailand towards the end of last year, Mitsubishi has now announced pricing details for the refreshed Xpander.

A model that has been dominating the seven-seat compact MPV segment in said country since its debut five years ago, the updates for South Africa are largely identical and comprise Mitsubishi’s latest Dynamic Shield grille, restyled headlights and daytime running LEDs, new LED taillights and redesigned fog lamps.

Updated Mitsubishi Xpander priced
T-shaped taillights now feature LED diodes.

While dimensionally unchanged from the model that debuted at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in November, Mitsubishi has upped the ground clearance on all models to 225mm thanks to the inclusion of new alloy wheels across the range.

ALSO READ: Eclipse Cross inspired facelift Mitsubishi Xpander revealed

Inside, the Xpander gets the upgraded automatic air-conditioning system, new centre console, air vents and armrests, but not the new freestanding touchscreen infotainment system.

Updated Mitsubishi Xpander priced
For South Africa, Mitsubishi has opted not to introduces the new freestanding touchscreen infotainment system.

Instead, the existing seven-inch display continues, still with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and display for the reverse camera. South African models also loose out on the new multi-function steering wheel as well as the two-tone colour option offered exclusively in Asia.

Renault Captur morphs into all-new Mitsubishi ASX

Aside from standard specification continuing unchanged, along with the additional 120mm of added length that formed part of the facelift, Mitsubishi has also retained the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces an unchanged 77kW/141Nm.

Updated Mitsubishi Xpander priced
Xpander retains the seven-seat layout as standard.

Paired once again either to a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed automatic, the Xpander has a claimed fuel consumption of 6.7 L/100 km for the former seven-litres per 100 km for the latter, with drive going to front wheels only.

As before, 16-inch alloy wheels on fitted to manual models with the automatic boasting 17-inch alloys.

Price

Resplendent with new suspension mounting points, larger shock absorbers and new dampers, the Xpander, which once again takes aim at the Suzuki Ertiga/Toyota Rumion and new Honda BR-V, comes as standard with a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a two-year/30 000 km service plan.

  • Xpander 1.5 – R329 995
  • Xpander 1.5 AT – R349 995

