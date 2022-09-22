Renault Captur morphs into all-new Mitsubishi ASX

Charl Bosch

Mitsubishi has brought the twelve year product run of the original ASX to a close with the introduction of the all-new second generation that premiers as nothing but a rebadged version of the Renault Captur.

Dimensionally unchanged from the Captur that bowed three years ago, the ASX is more compact but also modern than before in that it swaps the DaimlerChrysler-era GS platform for the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B also used by the Renault Clio, Nissan Micra and Juke, and the incoming Mitsubishi Colt.

The second model to emerge from Renault’s “leader-follow” strategy, the most recent being the now discontinued Express van based on Trafic, the ASX, known as the RVR in Japan and Outlander Sport in North America, mainly differs from the Captur by virtue of the Mitsubishi logo on the grille, Mitsubishi script and ASX badge on the tailgate, and a Mitsubishi diamond on the steering wheel.

Completely carried over otherwise, the ASX measures 4 822 mm in overall length with its wheelbase stretching 2 693 mm, width 1 797 mm and height 1 566 mm.

ASX badges and Mitsubishi script the only changes from the Captur applied to the rear.

Compared to the outgoing model, the newcomer measures 527 mm longer, 27 mm wider, 59 mm lower and 23 mm longer in the wheelbase department. At 401-litres, the ASX’s boot is slightly down on that of its predecessor by a claimed five-litres.

Depending on the market and trim level, the ASX will have the same level of standard features as the Captur, comprising a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, a seven or 9.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger, the flagship 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting and a drive mode selector.

Notable safety and driver assistance tech includes Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Active Emergency Braking with Cyclist and Pedestrian Detection, Auto High Beam Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring.

Up front, the previous ASX’s Mitsubishi engines depart in favour of the same units used in the Captur, namely the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo that pumps out 66kW/160Nm and the Daimler co-developed 1.3-litre four-cylinder rated at 103kW/260Nm and 115kW/270Nm.

Interior is carried over from the Captur unchanged, bar the Mitsubishi logo on the steering wheel.

Capping the range off is the 1.6 E-Tech that boasts two versions; the hybrid that combines the engine with a 1.3-kWh electric motor for a total system output of 105 kW and the plug-in hybrid that adds a second electric motor and a bigger 10.5-kWh battery for a combined output of 118 kW and claimed range of 49 km.

On the transmission front, the three-cylinder and entry-level 1.3 both come as standard with a six-speed manual, with a seven-speed EDC being reserved for the higher-output version of the latter. The unique four-speed automatic is the sole option for both E-Tech models.

Set to go on-sale in select European markets next year, the ASX, for now, remains a no-no for South Africa, but don’t be surprised if this changes in 2023.