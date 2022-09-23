Mitsubishi Colt celebrated with limited-run Triton Heritage Edition

Charl Bosch

Mitsubishi has made further revisions to the Triton line-up by adding a third model in almost as many months, albeit this time for a limited time.

Debuting mere days before Heritage Day this coming Saturday (24 September), the aptly named Triton Heritage Edition is said to pay tribute to its forebearer, the Colt, with only 50 units confirmed for production.

Essentially a mild cosmetic overhaul of the flagship double cab 4×4 automatic, the Heritage Edition receives a blacked-out Dynamic Shield grille, Heritage badges on the front wings, a black skidplate, black wheel arch cladding and black roof rails.

Fitted as standard with amongst others a tow bar, a rubberised loadbin, black Keko sports bar plus a black tonneau cover, the only other differences include a special builder’s plaque inside, and what Mitsubishi calls a limited edition numbered gift box, with space for two keys.

Each Triton Heritage Edition also comes with a fully inclusive 4×4 experience handled by a Mitsubishi approved instructor, and access to a dedicated online customer portal offering aftersales support and an overall personalised undertaking.

Elsewhere, the Heritage Edition continues unchanged from the standard Triton on a specification front, as well as underneath the bonnet, with outputs of 133kW/430Nm from the 2.4 DI-D turbodiesel engine.

Unlike the Colt, only a six-speed automatic gearbox is provided, complete with Mitsubishi’s SuperSelect II four-wheel-drive system, a low range gearbox and 220 mm of ground clearance.

Price

Priced between the standard Triton and the off-road focused Xtreme, the Heritage Edition, said to be valued at R70 000 more than the former, comes as standard with a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/90 000 km service plan.