Volkswagen ‘open’ for a second generation Tiguan R

By Charl Bosch

2 June 2025

If approved, the choice of powertrain could remain a conventional combustion option, or even a plug-in hybrid similar to the new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport.

Volkswagen opens the door for new Tiguan R

Original R debuted in South Africa in 2022 as the most powerful and fastest Tiguan ever made. Image: Volkswagen

Reportedly not yet under consideration for market development, Volkswagen has let slip that it hasn’t ruled-out the possibility of introducing a second generation Tiguan R before the end of the decade.

Possibility is there

Limited to the now discontinued second generation Tiguan, the R made its unveiling five years ago as part of the facelift model’s line-up, with the same 235kW/420Nm outputs from its 2.0 TSI engine as the Golf 8 R.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Call the VW Tiguan R a ‘mommy wagon’ at your own peril

The first Tiguan to nearly breach the R1-million mark with a price of R999 900 at the time of its South African market launch in 2022, the most powerful Tiguan ever made could, allegedly, get a further power boost if approved for production.

“I would never say no. The Tiguan [R] was very successful in Europe and Australia… we’ll see,” R division boss, Martinez Diaz, told Australia’s carexpert.com.au last week.

Ideal powertrain fit?

Despite the R division’s well publicised switch towards complete electrification by 2030, the selected powertrain, if production gets the green light, could be a plug-in hybrid similar to the one that powers the Tiguan eHybrid.

In this setup, Wolfsburg’s long serving 1.4 TSI comes paired to a 19.7-kWh battery pack powering an 85 kW electric for a total of 150kW/300Nm or 200kW/400Nm in its most powerful state of tune.

Volkswagen opens the door for new Tiguan R
Depicted R-Line currently heads the new third generation Tiguan range. Image: Volkswagen

A set-up that will be similar to the Tiguan’s long-time rival, the Toyota RAV4, whose new GR Sport derivate combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with a 22.7-kWh battery for a total of 235 kW, the Tiguan R could also remain combustion motivated only with the same 245kW/420Nm outputs as the Golf 8.5 R.

As it stands, the flagship non-electrically assisted Tiguan model remains the TSI 265, whose 2.0 TSI, as its name states, produces 265 pferdestarke (PS) or 195kW/400Nm.

Locally, the same engine develops 140kW/350Nm in the range-topping 2.0 TSI R-Line 4Motion DSG due in part to South Africa’s poor fuel quality compared to Europe.

Watch this space

For the moment, the Tiguan R remains a pipe dream, however, with its introduction not wiped-off of table, don’t be surprised if spy images do emerge over the next 12 to 18 months of it undergoing testing

NOW READ: New Volkswagen Tiguan not perfect but still a capable performer

