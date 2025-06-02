Apparent production Toyota Land Cruiser FJ emerges in new patent

Indirect successor to the FJ will reportedly debut in the fourth quarter of the year, suggestively at the Tokyo Mobility Show in October.

Only now uncovered, the apparent patent images reportedly shows what the production Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will look like. Image: Top Gear Philippines

Sporadically hinted at since the emergence of an outline teaser image at the unveiling of the new Land Cruiser Prado two years ago, the uncovering of a single patent image in Thailand has suggested that the unveiling of the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ is happening in 2025 after all.

From FT-4X to Compact Cruiser

Teased as far back as the New York International Auto Show in 2017 as the FT-4X Concept, the indirect successor to the FJ Cruiser morphed into a second concept called the Compact Cruiser EV four years ago.

Initially reported as being based on the unibody TNGA-K platform, and subsequently on the older IMV 0 that underpins the Hilux Champ/Hilux Rangga, no definitive details have emerged so far.

According to the mentioned image, obtained by Top Gear Philippines over the weekend, the production “junior” Land Cruiser will appear as is and, reportedly, debut around October, a month that coincides with the Tokyo Mobility Show.

More reminiscent of the Compact Cruiser EV, which formed part of Toyota’s planned 16 electric vehicle roll-out, the blocky exterior incorporates elements from both the original FJ Cruiser and Prado, as well as the Land Cruiser 70-series.

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV will seemingly become the production Land Cruiser FJ later this year. Image: Toyota Magazine UK

Going further, the publication states that, unlike the Compact Cruiser EV, the Land Cruiser FJ will inherent the same engines as the Hilux Champ/Hilux Rangga, namely the 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel and the normally aspirated 2.7-litre petrol.

For the moment, it remains unknown as to whether the FJ will have the option four-wheel-drive as the Hilux Champ/Hilux Rangga is exclusively rear-wheel-driven.

More soon

Likely to be positioned above the all-new RAV4, a hybrid variant has also been mulled, although at present, no other details are known and are therefore open to speculation.

Given the uncovering of the patent, don’t be surprised if official images or even spy shots do emerge within the next few months.

