Sportier Volkswagen Polo GT revealed but with a catch

As per its name, the red-and-black themed GT is nothing but a concept for now.

Revised last year for the first time since its debut in 2018, Volkswagen showcased a special concept version of the locally made Polo Vivo at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring this past weekend, not heading for production.

Exterior revved-up

Based on the top-spec GT, and simply called the Polo Vivo GT Concept, the study is merely rated as a sporty cosmetic overhaul without any changes up front or underneath its skin.

Mounted on machined silver 17-inch Serron alloy wheels, the concept’s other applique comprises silver mirror caps, red checkered flag decals at the base of the doors, a gloss black finish on the B and C-pillars, and a special Deep Black hue.

Taking centre stage at the rear is a red stripe at the base of the taillight clusters, and a bootlid spoiler inspired by that of the Polo R WRC.

No changes inside or up front

Inside, no changes have taken place as the GT Concept carries over the red-and-black cloth seats, silver finish around the new nine-inch infotainment system, alloy pedals and subtle piano-key black accents on the steering wheel from the ‘normal’ GT.

While no mechanical details were divulged, the concept is widely believed to use the 1.0 TSI engine from the standard GT without any power or torque gains.

This means 81kW/200Nm fed to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Not heading for reality… for now

As mentioned, no plans are currently in place to develop a production version of the concept that would sit above the regular GT.

While certain aspects could, potentially, be implemented into an unconfirmed expanded black styling package, for now, nothing has been confirmed.

