Production EV Volkswagen ID.2all teased as newly named ID. Polo

Along with the ID. Polo, the officially named ID. Polo GTI will become the first electric GTI when it goes on sale in 2027.

The topic of intense speculation since its world debut two years ago, Volkswagen has released the first teaser images of the production ID.2all that will officially be renamed ID. Polo when it goes on sale in 2026.

Electric Polo

Expected to eventually replace the current combustion engine Polo in Europe, the ID. Polo will make its public showing at the IAA in Frankfurt next week, before the likely start of concluding tests until its premiere next year.

“Our model names are firmly anchored in people’s minds. They stand for a strong brand and embody characteristics such as quality, timeless design and technologies for all. That’s why we’re moving our well-known names into the future. The ID. Polo is just the beginning,” Volkswagen Passenger Brand CEO, Thomas Schäfer, said in a statement.

Unsurprisingly still heavily disguised, the ID. Polo will ride on the electric-dedicated MEB platform as all other current ID models, albeit designated MEB Entry for smaller products.

Styled by Volkswagen’s Head of Design Andreas Mindt, who also penned the ID. 2all, the ID. Polo will likely have the same dimensions as the concept, namely an overall length of 4 050 mm, a wheelbase of 2 600 mm, a height of 1 530 mm and a width of 1 812 mm.

The first image of the rear shows styling hints from the Golf 6 and Mk 8. Picture: Volkswagen

In concept form, the ID.2all delivered 166 kW, 14 kW more than the European-spec Polo GTI, and would reach 100 km/h from zero in seven seconds before hitting a limited top speed of 160 km/h.

The claimed all-electric range was said to be 450 km, with DC charging up to 170 kW requiring a waiting time of 20 minutes from10% to 80%.

First ever electric GTI

Along with the standard model, Volkswagen also showcased the ID. Polo GTI that will become the production version of the ID. GTI Concept shown at the Munich IAA two years ago.

ID. GTI Concept will become the ID. Polo GTI. Image: Volkswagen

The first fully electric GTI, with the iconic nomenclature changing in meaning from Grand Touring Injection to Grand Touring Intelligence, the performance ID. Polo will take styling inspiration from the concept inside and outside, which Wolfsburg, at the time, said had been derived from the Mk I, II and V Golf GTIs.

“We are bringing one of our strongest brands, the GTI, into the electric world. Also launching in 2026, the ID. GTI Concept model will go into production as the ID. Polo GTI. It will offer outstanding dynamics and plenty of driving pleasure,” Sales, Marketing and Aftersales Head Martin Sander said.

ID. Polo GTI is expected to produce significantly more power than the current combustion engine Polo GTI. Image: Volkswagen

Set to be significantly more powerful than not only the Polo GTI but also potentially the Golf 8.5 GTI that makes 195 kW, the ID. Polo GTI will make its world debut in 2027, initially alongside its combustion engine sibling.

Not for us

Until the arrival of the entry-level ID. One in 2027, the ID. Polo will Wolfsburg’s most affordable EV with a long-promised sticker price of €25 000 (R515 387).

Unsurprisingly, the ID. Polo is not expected to arrive in South Africa, where production of the combustion engine is set to continue until at least the end of the decade.

