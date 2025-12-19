Volkswagen lifts the lid on select details of incoming ID. Polo

Electric sibling of the normal Polo will be sold alongside concurrently instead of replacing it at alleged until now.

While only set to make its world debut next year, Volkswagen has released select details of the incoming all-electric ID. Polo after showing the camouflaged production ready model to the public at the IAA in Frankfurt in September.

Most affordable Volkswagen EV

Known during the concept stage as the ID.2all, the supposed replacement for the Polo will, for the moment, become Wolfsburg’s cheapest with a projected starting price of €25 000, which amounts to R491 349 when directly converted and without taxes factored in.

ALSO READ: Production EV Volkswagen ID.2all teased as newly named ID. Polo

Confirmed to ride on the EV dedicated MEB platform, which will be downscaled and called MEB+, the ID. Polo will also spawn an GTI variant, though only in 2027.

Dimensions

No longer replacing the combustion powered Polo that will receive a facelift next year and remain available with hybrid assistance, the ID. Polo’s now confirmed dimensions comprise an overall length of 4 053 mm, wheelbase of 2 600 mm, height of 1 530 mm and width of 1 816 mm.

ID. Polo gains on all dimensional front compared to the normal petrol engine model. Image: Volkswagen

By comparison, the normal Polo, which last received an update in 2021 and will continue to be built well past 2030, measures 4 074 mm long, 1 964 mm wide, 1 451 mm tall and 2 552 mm long on the wheelbase front.

In addition to its greater dimensions, the ID. Polo also has a bigger boot ranging from 435 to 1 243-litres compared to the regular Polo’s 431 and 1 125-litres.

Expected tech

While the latest teaser images doesn’t depict the interior or the GTI, the former is likely to draw heavily from the incoming replacement for the T-Cross, the ID. Cross, and feature a floating centre console, an 11-inch instrument cluster and a 13-inch infotainment display.

Interior of the depicted ID. Cross ‘concept’ could well be applied to the ID. Polo. Image: Volkswagen

Approved is Volkswagen’s latest semi-autonomous Travel Assist system and an industry first Stop Sign as well as Traffic Light Recognition setups.

Confirmed power

Kept under wraps till now, the ID. Polo range will span four power options powered by two battery packs.

In the first instance, the smaller 37-kWh lithium ion phosphate pack will output 85 kW and 99 kW, while the bigger 52-kWh nickel manganese cobalt unit will have ratings of 155 kW and 166 kW.

Most crucially is the confirmation is that the latter will be reserved exclusively for the ID. Polo GTI, thereby making it 14 kW more powerful than the current European-spec combustion engine model, and 19 kW up on the South African market version.

Production ID. Polo GTI will arrive in 2027 with 19 kW more than the current South African-spec combustion engined Polo GTI . Image: Volkswagen

Accordingly, the former battery supports DC charging up 90 kW, while the latter can be topped up from a public charger producing up to 130 kW.

A 450 km range is claimed, though, this will most likely only be applicable to the certain derivatives.

However, as with all generations of the normal Polo, the ID. Polo will remain front-wheel drive only.

Unlikely for South Africa

Styled by Volkswagen Head of Design, Andreas Mindt, under a direction called “Pure Positive’, the ID. Polo will reveal itself in early 2026, with an official date still to be announced.

Unsurprisingly, it won’t be coming to South Africa anytime soon where production of the normal Polo has been taking place for the local and export markets exclusively since September last year.

NOW READ: Volkswagen Polo’s production run will last beyond 2030